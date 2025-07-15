July 15, 2025 3:45 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Dip But Ethereum Outperforms After Inflation Report

Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Tuesday despite an in-line consumer price inflation report.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$116,848.09
EthereumETH/USD$3,072.94
SolanaSOL/USD$162.49
XRPXRP/USD$2.91
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1950
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001353

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 141.1% and daily active addresses growing by 28.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 8,732 to 16,402 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 805.3%.
  • Coinglass data reports 136,584 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $529.10 million.
  • The top gainers/losers in the past 24 hours include Pump.fun PUMP/USD, Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD, and Sei SEI/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe says the market is playing out a "classic move," with more downside likely as Bitcoin and Ethereum look poised to flush overleveraged long positions.

Despite the broader uptrend, he warns that increased volatility could trigger sharp short-term corrections.

Rekt Capital highlighted Bitcoin nearing the Daily CME Gap between $114,000–$117,000, a zone that has historically acted as a price magnet.

Traders are watching this level closely as a likely area for mean reversion before any strong continuation.

Roman Trading is focused on a possible $112,000 retest. While expecting choppy price action, he suggests there's no urgency in entering — preferring to wait for clean lower timeframe (LTF) confirmations before taking any long setups.

Santiment data reveals Bitcoin's social dominance having surged to 43.06%, meaning nearly half of all crypto conversations are about BTC. While this underscores Bitcoin's lead, such high retail FOMO levels have historically preceded local tops or cooldown periods.

Trader Niels summed up the moment, saying, "Bitcoin is back where it belongs — at the center of the story."

