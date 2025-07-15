July 15, 2025 8:01 AM 1 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Amaze Goes Crypto-Forward, Launches Blockchain Payment Strategy With Stablecoin Phase One

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Amaze Holdings AMZE launched a new cryptocurrency initiative on Tuesday. The initiative aims to modernize payments, boost monetization, and enhance financial flexibility.

This move builds on the company’s recent rollout of Express Checkout and expanded payment offerings.

Amaze is partnering with DNA Fund to develop blockchain-based payment and treasury solutions as part of the initiative.

“Partnering with DNA Fund accelerates our ability to reduce cross-border payment friction and deliver faster, more flexible solutions to our growing base of international creators,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze.

Day added that the collaboration enables the company to offer new payment options to over 13 million creators, while also improving the purchasing experience for millions of visitors to the platform.

He stated that the partnership opens the door to broader opportunities—such as providing creators access to funding and helping them build sustainable businesses—marking a critical step toward becoming a true partner in the global creator economy.

Within 60–90 days, Amaze will roll out Phase One, focused on stablecoin integration to accelerate international transactions and reduce costs.

According to DNA Fund Chairman Brock Pierce, future phases may include digital treasury tools, creator-focused financial services, and a potential “Amaze Coin,” all developed with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance.

Price Action: At the last check on Tuesday, AMZE shares were trading higher by 2.89% at $11.73 premarket.

AMZE Logo
AMZEAmaze Holdings Inc
$11.732.89%

Overview
