Here's How One Trader Netted 6,208% Profit in Just Four Days With MELANIA Meme Coin

A cryptocurrency trader has managed to bag a 6,208% profit in a mere four days, trading Melania Trump‘s official meme coin MELANIA MELANIA/USD.

What Happened: According to the blockchain tracking firm Lookonchain, the trader bought 5.2 million MELANIA coins at $0.13 each, immediately after the digital asset was launched last week, a day before Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration.

Four days after the purchase, the trader sold all his MELANIA tokens, realizing a 6,208% profit on his initial investment of $688,000. This translated to a whopping $42.7 million profit.

This guy has sold all $MELANIA, making a total profit of $42.7M(62x)!



He spent 2,500 $SOL($688K) to buy 5.2M $MELANIA at $0.13, and sold all of them at an average price of $8.34 for $43.4M, making a profit of $42.7M, a 62x return!https://t.co/UFCfTsAwT3 pic.twitter.com/EJhcfVI9H5 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 23, 2025

“This guy has sold all MELANIA, making a total profit of $42.7 million (62x)! He spent 2,500 SOL ($688,000) to buy 5.2 million MELANIA at $0.13, and sold all of them at an average price of $8.34 for $43.4 million, making a profit of $42.7 million, a 62x return!” Lookonchain was quoted saying.

Lookonchain also highlighted another trader who made significant gains as an early investor in MELANIA.

This guy made an incredible $66M+ on $MELANIA in just 4 hours! #MELANIA



4 hours ago, this guy spent 2,500 $SOL($688K) to buy 5.02M $MELANIA, then sold 203K $MELANIA for 2.14M $USDC, leaving 5M $MELANIA, worth $64.9M!https://t.co/nKKEPDbqVi pic.twitter.com/Wu2czpLbab — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 20, 2025

Why It Matters: The MELANIA meme coin was launched by First Lady Melania Trump a day after then President-elect Trump had launched his own meme coin.

At the time of writing, MELANIA is trading for $2.76, down 19.5% in the last 24 hours. The Solana (SOL)-based meme coin has a market cap of $413.8 million, making it the 227th largest crypto project.

This event underscores the volatile and high-risk, high-reward nature of the cryptocurrency market, particularly with new coin launches.

