Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge As Traders Expect 'Final Major Leg Higher'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday morning, with Bitcoin consolidating below its new all-time high at $112,000.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$111,184.73
EthereumETH/USD$2,781.84
SolanaSOL/USD$157.46
XRPXRP/USD$2.44
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1808
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001251

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 7.2% and 99.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped by 2% and 3.7%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 123,505 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $547.91 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $218 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $211.3 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle Jelle called the current Bitcoin move a "rare and significant breakthrough," suggesting this marks the start of Bitcoin's final major leg higher in the current cycle.

Bitcoinsensus confirmed the breakout from a bull flag pattern on BTC's daily chart, highlighting strong upward momentum with a projected target of $136,000 if the move sustains.

For Ethereum, Michael van de Poppe believes $2,400 is holding firm as support. He expects a brief pullback before a climb toward $3,000.

XRP is showing bullish momentum. Altcoin Gordon said the wedge structure has broken, signaling that "the pump is about to come."

Solana broke past a key resistance level, according to Ali Martinez, who now sets a near-term target of $164.

As for Dogecoin, Degen Hardy noted shorts are under pressure and liquidity is stacking to the upside. If current momentum holds, a breakout appears imminent.

