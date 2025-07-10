Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge As Traders Expect 'Final Major Leg Higher'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday morning, with Bitcoin consolidating below its new all-time high at $112,000.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,184.73 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,781.84 Solana SOL/USD $157.46 XRP XRP/USD $2.44 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1808 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001251

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 7.2% and 99.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped by 2% and 3.7%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 123,505 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $547.91 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $218 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $211.3 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle Jelle called the current Bitcoin move a "rare and significant breakthrough," suggesting this marks the start of Bitcoin's final major leg higher in the current cycle.

Bitcoinsensus confirmed the breakout from a bull flag pattern on BTC's daily chart, highlighting strong upward momentum with a projected target of $136,000 if the move sustains.

For Ethereum, Michael van de Poppe believes $2,400 is holding firm as support. He expects a brief pullback before a climb toward $3,000.

XRP is showing bullish momentum. Altcoin Gordon said the wedge structure has broken, signaling that "the pump is about to come."

Solana broke past a key resistance level, according to Ali Martinez, who now sets a near-term target of $164.

As for Dogecoin, Degen Hardy noted shorts are under pressure and liquidity is stacking to the upside. If current momentum holds, a breakout appears imminent.

Image: Shutterstock