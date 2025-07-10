Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge As Traders Expect 'Final Major Leg Higher'

- Global cryptocurrency market cap jumps 3%, hitting $3.5 trillion.
- Traders signal the start of Bitcoin’s final major leg up, with Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin showing bullish breakouts.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday morning, with Bitcoin consolidating below its new all-time high at $112,000.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$111,184.73
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,781.84
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$157.46
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.44
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1808
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001251
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 7.2% and 99.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped by 2% and 3.7%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 123,505 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $547.91 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $218 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $211.3 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle Jelle called the current Bitcoin move a "rare and significant breakthrough," suggesting this marks the start of Bitcoin's final major leg higher in the current cycle.
Bitcoinsensus confirmed the breakout from a bull flag pattern on BTC's daily chart, highlighting strong upward momentum with a projected target of $136,000 if the move sustains.
For Ethereum, Michael van de Poppe believes $2,400 is holding firm as support. He expects a brief pullback before a climb toward $3,000.
XRP is showing bullish momentum. Altcoin Gordon said the wedge structure has broken, signaling that "the pump is about to come."
Solana broke past a key resistance level, according to Ali Martinez, who now sets a near-term target of $164.
As for Dogecoin, Degen Hardy noted shorts are under pressure and liquidity is stacking to the upside. If current momentum holds, a breakout appears imminent.
