Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways As Trading Volume Decreases

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization grew 1.1% to $3.4 trillion.
- On-chain data signals Bitcoin’s summer lull is here while XRP eyes a breakout above key resistance.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Monday morning as markets await tariff-related news.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$108,728.80
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,561.25
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$152.46
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.29
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1712
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001175
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transcation volume and daily active addresses increasing by 3.9% and 6.5%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 61,019 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $179.64 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $601.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on July 3, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $148.6 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Rekt Capital highlighted that Bitcoin just posted its highest-ever weekly close, breaking through a key resistance level. A successful retest could trigger a breakout toward new all-time highs.
Despite the gains, Glassnode data shows signs of a summer slowdown, with spot volume at $5.02 billion and futures volume at $31.2 billion, both at their lowest in over a year and continue to decline.
Crypto McKenna turned bullish on Ethereum, noting bearish sentiment as a contrarian signal. He cited mass removals of ".eth" from X usernames and emphasized Ethereum's dominance in stablecoins. He expects the Genius Act to fuel on-chain activity and push ETH well above $3,000.
His conclusion that “hated assets have hated rallies,” suggests that negative sentiment could fuel a sharp upside.
CryptosBatman pointed to strong support and surging demand for tokenized stocks on-chain. Wallets tied to these assets jumped from 4,400 to over 33,000 in 48 hours, suggesting large-scale accumulation and bigger moves ahead.
Dogecoin is forming a double bottom, with Trader Tardigrade setting an upside target of $0.476.
Meanwhile, XRP is approaching a key selling wall, and trader CW predicts a breakout attempt is imminent.
