Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady Ahead of Holiday Weekend — Ideal Time To Hedge Shorts

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading relatively flat at $3.4 trillion.
- One trader sees a prime opportunity to hedge short, while another expects Bitcoin to hit $112,000 next.
Major cryptocurrencies are consolidating at recently established highs as sentiment remains upbeat due to strong institutional inflows and rising optimism around spot ETF approvals for altcoins.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$109,701.36
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,579.45
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$151.69
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.26
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1709
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001186
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 4.3% and daily active addresses growing by 2.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,019 to 12,303 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 19.9%.
- Coinglass data reports 88,497 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $242.80 million.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Poised For Bullish July, Experts Say, But Only One Is ‘Underowned’
- Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin Treasury Frenzy ‘Will Fade’
- Arthur Hayes Shares His ‘Stablecoin Play’ — And It Isn’t Betting On Circle
- XRP Spikes 3% As Ripple Applies For US Banking License
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bonk
|BONK/USD
|$0.00001645
|Fartcoin
|FARTCOIN/USD
|$1.19
|Celestia
|TIA/USD
|$1.61
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin dominance appears set for a short-term decline, likely triggering a brief relief rally for altcoins. While it’s not expected to mark the beginning of a full altseason, altcoin holders may still enjoy a few weeks of upside.
Byzantine General sees a breakout in both price and open interest (OI) typically signals continued upside. Based on this pattern, BTC could be heading toward the next target at $112,000.
Titan of Crypto observed that Bitcoin is nearing a crucial mid-channel resistance level on the weekly chart. A breakout above this red mid-range line could pave the way for a move into the higher green target zone.
Crypto Mikey stated that with the holiday weekend approaching, this appears to be a good spot to hedge short on Bitcoin. He advises it is time to play it safe and enjoy the break.
