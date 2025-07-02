Bitcoin Gets 'Bigger' The More Money Central Banks Print, Says Popular Crypto Analyst: 'It's A Beautiful Thing'

Bitcoin BTC/USD purist Willy Woo tied the leading cryptocurrency’s growth with global liquidity on Wednesday, stating that the more money printed, the larger it will become.

What Happened: In an X post, Woo said that out of all macro assets, Bitcoin is the “most sensitive” to global money supply.

“Global liquidity = money printing. It’s a beautiful thing. The central banks print, the bigger BTC gets, fiat dies,” the analyst argued.

Neo, an X user, disputed the assertions, describing fiat currency as an “octopus with many tentacles.” The counter-argument was that fiat is resilient and can withstand financial crises.

“Fiat will blow up. Fiat exists to patch government overspending. That train doesn’t last forever,” Woo responded.

See Also: Arthur Hayes Doubles Down On $250,000 Bitcoin Call — Sees $1 Million By 2028

Woo’s tweet comes in the context of growing concerns over the U.S.’s national debt, which is said to exceed $175 trillion, according to Silicon Valley investor and economic commentator Balaji Srinivasan. Srinivasan recently stated that the U.S. is heading towards a national bankruptcy, with no possible solution to its debt crisis. Benzinga reported.

Why It Matters: Woo’s views align with those of other cryptocurrency market commentators like Anthony Pompliano, who projected Bitcoin to soar due to massive money printing.

President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which is set to cause major fiscal expansion, has led several market analysts to point to Bitcoin as a potential long-term beneficiary, with every new trillion added to the debt being “free advertising” for the asset.

The U.S. economy is facing a potential crisis as the national debt, currently exceeding $36.2 trillion, continues to rise, sparking concerns among economists and analysts. Silicon Valley investor Balaji Srinivasan said that the U.S. is heading towards a national bankruptcy, with no possible solution in sight.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $108,804.49, up 2.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Rido on Shutterstock.com

