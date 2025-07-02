BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Surpasses S&P 500 ETF In Revenue As XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Predicted To Follow Soon

The momentum behind spot crypto ETFs is accelerating, as inflows and revenues from Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ETFs have outpaced traditional finance benchmarks in 2025.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Altcoin Gordon pointed out that the top 100 U.S. ETFs now manage $5.7 trillion in assets, providing a deep pool of liquidity.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT alone has attracted more than $50 billion in inflows since its 2024 debut, and he predicts altcoins are next to tap into this firehose of capital.

Gordon predicts that at least 5 altcoin ETFs will be approved this year sending the crypto coins to newer heights.

According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, Ethereum ETFs pulled in $1.17 billion in June alone.

He expects this to accelerate until the end of the year as Wall Street warms to Ethereum’s utility in powering stablecoins and tokenized stocks, a narrative Hougan believes could push total inflows to $10 billion by year-end.

Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have raised their odds for spot crypto ETF approvals to 95% for Litecoin LTC/USD, Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD, 90% for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, Polkadot DOT/USD, HBAR and Avalanche AVAX/USD.

Seyffart also confirmed that the first spot Solana staking ETF began trading today, drawing $8 million within 20 minutes, a sign of strong pent-up demand.

Why It Matters: According to VanEck's Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF is now generating an estimated $187.2 million in annual fees, surpassing revenue from its Core S&P 500 ETF.

IBIT now commands 55% of Bitcoin ETF market share, consistently attracting capital from hedge funds, pensions, and retail investors, with inflows logged in 17 of the past 18 months.

Still, CryptoQuant notes Bitcoin remains range-bound between $98,000 and $111,800, despite these record ETF flows. While price has cooled 4% from local highs, analysts expect ETF momentum to eventually translate into upward movement, especially if altcoin ETFs are approved.

