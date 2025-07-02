July 2, 2025 1:46 PM 2 min read

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Surpasses S&P 500 ETF In Revenue As XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Predicted To Follow Soon

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

The momentum behind spot crypto ETFs is accelerating, as inflows and revenues from Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ETFs have outpaced traditional finance benchmarks in 2025.  

What Happened: Crypto analyst Altcoin Gordon pointed out that the top 100 U.S. ETFs now manage $5.7 trillion in assets, providing a deep pool of liquidity.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT alone has attracted more than $50 billion in inflows since its 2024 debut, and he predicts altcoins are next to tap into this firehose of capital.

Gordon predicts that at least 5 altcoin ETFs will be approved this year sending the crypto coins to newer heights.

According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, Ethereum ETFs pulled in $1.17 billion in June alone.

He expects this to accelerate until the end of the year as Wall Street warms to Ethereum’s utility in powering stablecoins and tokenized stocks, a narrative Hougan believes could push total inflows to $10 billion by year-end.

Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have raised their odds for spot crypto ETF approvals to 95% for Litecoin LTC/USD, Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD, 90% for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, Polkadot DOT/USD, HBAR and Avalanche AVAX/USD.  

Seyffart also confirmed that the first spot Solana staking ETF began trading today, drawing $8 million within 20 minutes, a sign of strong pent-up demand.

Also Read: How Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Create A ‘Big Beautiful Bull Run’ For Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP

Why It Matters: According to VanEck's Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF is now generating an estimated $187.2 million in annual fees, surpassing revenue from its Core S&P 500 ETF.

IBIT now commands 55% of Bitcoin ETF market share, consistently attracting capital from hedge funds, pensions, and retail investors, with inflows logged in 17 of the past 18 months.

Still, CryptoQuant notes Bitcoin remains range-bound between $98,000 and $111,800, despite these record ETF flows. While price has cooled 4% from local highs, analysts expect ETF momentum to eventually translate into upward movement, especially if altcoin ETFs are approved.

