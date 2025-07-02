Bitcoin Climbs While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stay Flat As 'Big Beautiful Bill' Resolution Nears

Cryptocurrencies are up on Wednesday morning as the market awaits ratification of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill‘ in the House.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,839.78 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,453.46 Solana SOL/USD $149.38 XRP XRP/USD $2.18 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1617 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001138

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 22.7% and 11.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC rose 5.4% while ETH saw a 2% drop.

Coinglass data shows 100,377 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $257.54 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $342.3 million out of spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $40.7 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Titan of Crypto noted Bitcoin has bounced cleanly off cloud support, now pushing toward a key trendline. He flagged a confirmed golden cross, a bullish signal that could mark the beginning of the next breakout move.

Jackis echoed that sentiment, stating Bitcoin has been in an accumulation phase throughout 2025, and that Q3 could be the inflection point. According to him, the true expansion leg has yet to begin.

Mister Crypto sees Ethereum mirroring its 2021 setup, suggesting the current range may be the final retest before a significant breakout. If history repeats, ETH could be gearing up for a sharp upside move.

Crypto General pointed out that Solana recently rebounded from strong support near $140, eyeing $195 as the next key resistance level.

Trader Tardigrade highlighted that Dogecoin's weekly ADX indicator is forming a lower low — a pattern seen in previous pre-bull run periods. This may signal that DOGE is coiling for a breakout.

