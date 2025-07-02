July 2, 2025 8:34 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Climbs While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stay Flat As 'Big Beautiful Bill' Resolution Nears

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrencies are up on Wednesday morning as the market awaits ratification of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill‘ in the House.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$107,839.78
EthereumETH/USD$2,453.46
SolanaSOL/USD$149.38
XRPXRP/USD$2.18
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1617
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001138

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 22.7% and 11.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC rose 5.4% while ETH saw a 2% drop.
  • Coinglass data shows 100,377 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $257.54 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $342.3 million out of spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $40.7 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Titan of Crypto noted Bitcoin has bounced cleanly off cloud support, now pushing toward a key trendline. He flagged a confirmed golden cross, a bullish signal that could mark the beginning of the next breakout move.

Jackis echoed that sentiment, stating Bitcoin has been in an accumulation phase throughout 2025, and that Q3 could be the inflection point. According to him, the true expansion leg has yet to begin.

Mister Crypto sees Ethereum mirroring its 2021 setup, suggesting the current range may be the final retest before a significant breakout. If history repeats, ETH could be gearing up for a sharp upside move.

Crypto General pointed out that Solana recently rebounded from strong support near $140, eyeing $195 as the next key resistance level.

Trader Tardigrade highlighted that Dogecoin's weekly ADX indicator is forming a lower low — a pattern seen in previous pre-bull run periods. This may signal that DOGE is coiling for a breakout.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107330.371.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.16051.67%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2439.191.41%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000111.16%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$147.530.39%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.170.04%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved