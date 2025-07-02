Changpeng Zhao Drops $10 Million In BNB On Vitalik Buterin's Biotech Charity, Gets Thanked For Keeping Humanity Safe From Airborne Diseases

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance BNB/USD, said Tuesday that he made a personal donation of $10 million to support Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s biotech initiative.

What Happened: Zhao, known popularly as “CZ,” revealed in an X post that he sent $10 million, all in BNB tokens, to Buterin’s “open-source” biotech efforts a couple of months ago.

The gesture was acknowledged by Buterin, who thanked CZ for keeping “humanity healthy and safe from airborne diseases.”

See Also: XRP Stuck Below $2.20: Why Is It Not Moving?

Why It Matters: Buterin and CZ, two of the most influential cryptocurrency personalities, are also known for their philanthropic efforts.

Earlier this year, Buterin sold several meme coins gifted to him by project creators and allocated the proceeds, worth over $900,000, toward his biotechnology charity Kanro. In December of last year, he adopted the viral baby hippo named Moo Deng, setting aside 88 ETH for the animal's welfare and her family

Previously, he donated billions of dollars worth of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD for COVID-19 relief in India

Similarly, CZ pledged to donate to both Thailand and Myanmar in response to the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the region in March.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BNB was exchanging hands at $649.83, down 0.95% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: DIAMOND VISUALS on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.