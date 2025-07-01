July 1, 2025 7:47 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue Sideways On Muted Q3 Start

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down on Tuesday as spot ETF inflows ease after a 15-day streak and Bitcoin continues to consolidate below the $107,000 level, reflecting short-term indecision despite broader bullish sentiment.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$106,425.08
EthereumETH/USD$2,455.16
SolanaSOL/USD$149.03
XRPXRP/USD$2.19
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1610
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001126

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 90.4% and 114.4%, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC rose 32.1% while ETH saw a 9.1% drop.
  • Coinglass data shows 84,056 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $199.23 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $102.1 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $31.8 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Degen Hardy remains on the sidelines, reiterating he has entered no long positions yet.

He's watching three key price levels: $100,900 – Untapped weekly/daily support, $96,800 – Point of Control (PoC) for the macro range and $91,000–$92,000 – The CME gap zone.

These zones aren't predictions but potential entry points should price revisit them.

BitBull sees Bitcoin preparing for its final push upward.

With the weekly RSI still below overbought, he believes there’s still room for upside without immediate exhaustion. His forecast: Bitcoin over $160,000 in 2025, with a likely peak in Q4.

Michael van de Poppe notes Ethereum tightly consolidating, suggesting a breakout may be imminent. He sees growing momentum that could soon translate into a significant move.

Trader Galaxy likens XRP's current setup to late 2017, pointing to a similarly structured RSI and price action that hints at explosive potential. Sentiment is building as the token continues to hold strength near key levels.

Trader Tardigrade flagged an Inverse Head & Shoulders breakout on Dogecoin's 4-hour chart, with a successful retest of the neckline. The structure points toward bullish continuation.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$106579.97-0.55%

