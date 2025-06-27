This Under-The-Radar Crypto Stock Lifted 3% On $1 Billion Fundraising That Could Go Into Buying Bitcoin

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. BKKT rose in Thursday’s trading after the cryptocurrency custody company announced plans to raise as much as $1 billion, with proceeds potentially getting allocated to buy Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The possible shelf offering might include sales of Bakkt’s Class A common stock, preferred stock, warrants, and debt securities, according to an SEC filing. The funds are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, with a portion potentially allocated to Bitcoin.

Bakkt announced an updated investment policy earlier this month to use the excess capital at its disposal to buy Bitcoin and other digital assets. However, the firm has not yet made any crypto purchases as yet, according to the SEC filing.

Bakkt, which went public in October 2021 via a SPAC merger, was reportedly being considered for acquisition by Trump Media & Technology Group. DJT, which is owned by President Donald Trump, last November. The company’s shares witnessed a significant surge back then.

Price Action: Shares of Bakkt closed 3.09% higher at $13.33 during Thursday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 46% in value.

