Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Gains As Crypto ETF Inflows Continue

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.2% higher to $3.29 trillion.
- Traders eye liquidity pockets above Bitcoin and an Ethereum reclaim of $2,525 for bullish continuation.
- See how Matt Maley is positioning for global volatility, sector rotations, and macro shifts—live this Wednesday, June 25 at 6 PM ET.
Crypto markets are holding steady, boosted by growing optimism over a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, Arizona's new Bitcoin reserve law, and continued institutional accumulation.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$107,127.27
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,426.90
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$145.86
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.19
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1653
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001162
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increasing by 9% and 12%, respectively. Daily active addresses are up by 12% and 19.6%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 76,197 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $169.71 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $588.6 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $71.2 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle highlighted Bitcoin's quick recovery after briefly dipping below recent lows. The reclaim of a key resistance level suggests strength, with liquidity clusters just overhead, potentially setting up for a rapid upside move..
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
On the other hand, Rekt Capital noted Bitcoin is now positioned to break out of its multi-week downtrend. But to confirm a reversal, Bitcoin must close the week solidly above a key diagonal trendline, not just wick above it.
Ted Pillows pointed out that Ethereum is currently holding the range low but must reclaim $2,525 to resume upward momentum toward the range highs.
Ameba observed that Solana's reclaim of the MH level could lead to a short-term surge toward the monthly open. A breakout above that would likely bring strong bullish momentum.
Trader Tardigrade emphasized that Dogecoin continues to respect a long-term weekly support trendline that’s held for over 18 months, suggesting the meme coin remains technically sound.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.