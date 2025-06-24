June 24, 2025 3:42 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Strong As Iran-Israel Ceasefire Holds

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are holding gains as bullish momentum builds on the back of institutional inflows and geopolitical relief. The recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict has eased global tensions, sparking renewed appetite for risk assets.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$105,560.07
EthereumETH/USD$2,435.55
SolanaSOL/USD$143.80
XRPXRP/USD$2.20
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1643
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001161

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 34.2% and daily active addresses growing by 14.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,188 to 11,211 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 224.1%.
  • Coinglass data reports 110,305 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $368.45 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice   
SeiSEI/USD$0.2779
AptosAPT/USD$4.94
Maple FinanceSYRUP/USD$0.5470

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa believes Bitcoin is nearing a critical inflection point, stating that the next move will likely be extreme — either a +5% breakout candle or a sharp drop. According to Sherpa, there’s little room for sideways action from here.

Fellow trader CJ maintains a bullish weekly structure but is monitoring intraday setups for possible short entries — only under specific conditions.

He highlights $102,000 as a key support level. If it holds, CJ anticipates a move toward $109,000.

However, should price dip into that level without taking out recent highs, he plans to switch to long positions. A new daily fair value gap (FVG) could emerge if current muted price action continues.

Michael van de Poppe views Bitcoin’s current range as a healthy consolidation phase, likely a pause before the next major breakout.

He reiterated his outlook for a new all-time high in July 2025, suggesting that buying the dip remains the most effective strategy.

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

