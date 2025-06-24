Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Strong As Iran-Israel Ceasefire Holds

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 3.4% higher at $3.27 trillion.
- One trader expects a new Bitcoin all-time high in July 2025, while another says BTC must deliver a +5% candle soon or risk collapse.
Cryptocurrency markets are holding gains as bullish momentum builds on the back of institutional inflows and geopolitical relief. The recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict has eased global tensions, sparking renewed appetite for risk assets.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$105,560.07
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,435.55
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$143.80
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.20
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1643
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001161
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 34.2% and daily active addresses growing by 14.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,188 to 11,211 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 224.1%.
- Coinglass data reports 110,305 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $368.45 million.
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Sei
|SEI/USD
|$0.2779
|Aptos
|APT/USD
|$4.94
|Maple Finance
|SYRUP/USD
|$0.5470
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa believes Bitcoin is nearing a critical inflection point, stating that the next move will likely be extreme — either a +5% breakout candle or a sharp drop. According to Sherpa, there’s little room for sideways action from here.
Fellow trader CJ maintains a bullish weekly structure but is monitoring intraday setups for possible short entries — only under specific conditions.
He highlights $102,000 as a key support level. If it holds, CJ anticipates a move toward $109,000.
However, should price dip into that level without taking out recent highs, he plans to switch to long positions. A new daily fair value gap (FVG) could emerge if current muted price action continues.
Michael van de Poppe views Bitcoin’s current range as a healthy consolidation phase, likely a pause before the next major breakout.
He reiterated his outlook for a new all-time high in July 2025, suggesting that buying the dip remains the most effective strategy.
Image: Shutterstock
