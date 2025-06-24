Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Strong As Iran-Israel Ceasefire Holds

Cryptocurrency markets are holding gains as bullish momentum builds on the back of institutional inflows and geopolitical relief. The recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict has eased global tensions, sparking renewed appetite for risk assets.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,560.07 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,435.55 Solana SOL/USD $143.80 XRP XRP/USD $2.20 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1643 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001161

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 34.2% and daily active addresses growing by 14.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,188 to 11,211 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 224.1%.

Coinglass data reports 110,305 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $368.45 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Sei SEI/USD $0.2779 Aptos APT/USD $4.94 Maple Finance SYRUP/USD $0.5470

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa believes Bitcoin is nearing a critical inflection point, stating that the next move will likely be extreme — either a +5% breakout candle or a sharp drop. According to Sherpa, there’s little room for sideways action from here.

Fellow trader CJ maintains a bullish weekly structure but is monitoring intraday setups for possible short entries — only under specific conditions.

He highlights $102,000 as a key support level. If it holds, CJ anticipates a move toward $109,000.

However, should price dip into that level without taking out recent highs, he plans to switch to long positions. A new daily fair value gap (FVG) could emerge if current muted price action continues.

Michael van de Poppe views Bitcoin’s current range as a healthy consolidation phase, likely a pause before the next major breakout.

He reiterated his outlook for a new all-time high in July 2025, suggesting that buying the dip remains the most effective strategy.

Image: Shutterstock