June 24, 2025

D3 Global Launches $1M Developer Fund To Advance Tokenized Domains On Doma Testnet

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
D3 Global, a company building blockchain-based infrastructure for tokenized domains, announced a $1 million USDC USDC/USD developer fund on Tuesday to support projects on its newly launched Doma Protocol public testnet.

The fund is intended to advance the DomainFi ecosystem, a decentralized system that aims to bring real-world domain names into the blockchain space as tradable assets.

The developer-focused Doma Forge program will administer the fund, offering grants, technical mentorship, and open-source tools to support decentralized application (DApp) development in the growing sector of domain tokenization.

D3's initiative seeks to encourage new applications that make domain names usable in decentralized finance, lending and digital identity frameworks, while providing developers with pre-built APIs and SDKs to streamline their efforts.

Inder Singh, Vice President of Product & Technology at D3, said, "Doma Forge is the catalyst for developers to build the next generation of DApps on Doma, leveraging a $1M USDC grant fund, technical resources, and integrations with Solana and Base."

The Doma testnet app, launched alongside the fund, enables domain investors to trade tokenized versions of Web2 domains like .com, .xyz, and .ai, as well as emerging Web3 extensions such as .sol, .anime, and .ape.

The app also supports fractional ownership of domains, DeFi lending, and synchronized onchain domain tracking to ensure real-world ownership integrity.

D3's DomainFi strategy is aimed at turning more than 360 million traditional web domains into liquid, blockchain-compatible assets.

The company says it is working to maintain interoperability with both legacy DNS infrastructure and modern Web3 ecosystems like Solana SOL/USD, Avalanche AVAX/USD, and Base.

The Doma Forge grant program is currently open to applications, with priority consideration given to submissions received before July 31.

