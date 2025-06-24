Wealthy Investors Want Crypto Advice But Doubt Their Advisors' Experience: Report

A growing number of affluent investors are turning to financial advisors for digital asset guidance, but many are skeptical about whether their advisors have sufficient crypto expertise, according to a new study by CoinShares.

The survey, which polled 500 wealthy U.S. investors, reveals a clear appetite for digital assets across wealth tiers, but also a persistent credibility gap.

While 82% of respondents said they would be more inclined to work with a financial advisor who offers crypto-related investment advice, nearly a third flagged major concerns about the depth of advisors' personal experience and risk transparency when it comes to digital assets.

"Investors aren't just asking, ‘What should I buy?' They're asking, ‘Do you understand this space as well as I do?'" said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares.

"There is a significant opportunity for advisors who invest in their own credibility to differentiate themselves in this competitive market."

The report indicates that digital assets are no longer a fringe interest.

Nearly nine in ten digital asset holders surveyed said they plan to increase their crypto exposure in 2025, and more than half of these investors monitor or trade digital assets at least daily.

Notably, even among those without current crypto exposure, 75% expressed interest in learning more or planning to invest in the near future in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Despite their enthusiasm, many investors remain cautious.

The survey found that potential security risks (54%), regulatory uncertainty (52%) and market volatility (51%) were the top concerns when considering digital asset investments.

Investors also worry about crypto's speculative nature, scams, and a lack of accessible, reliable information.

While most investors are self-directed, 45% said they are very comfortable making crypto investment decisions independently, the majority still view financial advisors as trusted partners.

CoinShares found that 88% of current digital asset investors already work with a financial advisor, and 78% of non-crypto investors would consider working with an advisor if they provided digital asset guidance.

However, investors are looking for more than surface-level support.

They expect advisors to offer comprehensive services, including access to secure and compliant investment vehicles (54%), portfolio risk management strategies (54%), and custody and security best practices (51%).

Many also value tax and regulatory guidance, due diligence on specific crypto projects, and education on emerging opportunities like decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization.

The study also highlighted the biggest red flags investors see when working with advisors on crypto.

The most frequently cited concerns included advisors lacking personal experience with digital assets (29%) and recommending crypto products without fully explaining the associated risks (29%).

Another 22% pointed to advisors holding outdated views on crypto markets.

Mognetti emphasized that trust in crypto is built on more than product access, it requires advisors to be fully engaged and credible in the space.

"Digital asset adoption is advancing rapidly among investors who are self-educated and actively involved—but that doesn't mean they want to go it alone. They're looking for advisors who can serve as strategic partners, not just product providers,” he said.

