Tensions in the Middle East aren't just fueling oil prices – they're shaking the crypto charts too. As Brent crude flirts with volatility, Bitcoin BTC/USD briefly dipped below $90,000 over the weekend before bouncing back Monday, a move that James Toledano, COO of Unity Wallet, says is anything but coincidental.

Read Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Weaken On Iran-Israel Tensions – Reclaim $105,000 Or Brace For Sideways Summer

Crude Awakening: Oil's Growing Pull On Bitcoin

"Even the whiff of higher oil prices can send the price of a Bitcoin lower," says Toledano. He points to the direct link between rising energy costs and mining profitability – a vital backbone of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

"Higher oil prices raise energy costs, directly impacting Bitcoin mining profitability and network dynamics."

That means when oil flares, Bitcoin miners feel the heat. The cost to produce each BTC rises, potentially setting a higher price floor, but also opening the door to more volatility. That dynamic was on full display this weekend as geopolitical risk sent crude prices higher and Bitcoin re-tested recent lows.

Risk-Off Reflex – And A Rapid Recovery

Beyond mining costs, Bitcoin continues to behave like a risk asset, pulling back when markets turn jittery and investors scramble for liquidity. But the story doesn't end there.

"Bitcoin's relatively mild decline during recent market routs… and its growing correlation with gold signals a maturing narrative," says Toledano.

Institutional money is staying put, even during macro panic. And just like equities, Bitcoin is starting to bounce back quicker, suggesting it’s increasingly part of the traditional financial mix.

Why It Matters For Traders

The takeaway? In 2025, oil isn't just fueling your car—it's steering your crypto portfolio. Toledano says oil-informed strategies now offer "higher utility gains" in Bitcoin trading, a nod to the commodity's rising influence in crypto models.

With Middle East tensions still simmering and crude potentially spiking again, don't be surprised if Bitcoin's next move is more Exxon than Ethereum.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Mc_Cloud on Shutterstock.com