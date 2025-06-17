Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop As Middle East Tensions Rise: Will BTC Still Hit $130K By October?

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization slips 4%, now at $3.23 trillion.
- One analyst eyes $130,000 Bitcoin by October, while another sees consolidation before a potential correction.
- Live on Wednesday: Historic Summer Setup: 3 "Power Patterns" Triggering in the next 75 Days. Get The Details Now
Cryptocurrencies are trading sharply lower amid rising geopolitical tensions. Fears of a broader Middle East conflict escalated after President Donald Trump hinted at a possible U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. As global markets reel from rising war anxiety, concerns over economic and financial instability are bleeding into the crypto space, triggering a risk-off sentiment across major digital assets.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$104,778.99
|-3.7%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,504.78
|-5.6%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$148.73
|-6%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.18
|-5.9%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1696
|-6.4%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001163
|-5.3%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 116.4%, and daily active addresses growing by 18.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,374 to 11,517 in a single day. Exchanges’ net flows are down by 6,132.8%.
- Coinglass data reports that 151,244 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation value of $513.47 million.
- Santiment data shows despite a drop in Bitcoin's price, BTC ETFs are on a 5-day net inflow streak with more than $1.46 billion in money moving into BTC ETFs.
Notable Developments:
- JPMorgan Embraces Bitcoin ETFs As Loan Collateral: Is TradFi Finally Changing?
- Kraken Partners With Alpaca To Expand Crypto Trading To Financial Institutions
- Franklin Templeton Exec: Europe Stuck In The Slow Lane Of Crypto Regulation
- XRP ETF To Debut In Canada, Setting The Stage For US Showdown
- Elizabeth Warren Says Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Will ‘Track Your Purchases’ If Allowed To Launch Stablecoins, And Stick You With The Bill When It ‘Blows Up’
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|SPX6900 SPX/USD
|$1.39
|-14.1%
|Immutable IMX/USD
|$0.4163
|-13.5%
|Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD
|$1.72
|-13.5%
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Carl Moon believes Bitcoin may consolidate before a potential dip, but reassures that the overall bullish structure remains intact. He advises investors to stay confident and treat any pullback as a buy-the-dip opportunity.
However, Stockmoney Lizards reflected on their earlier bullish call and noted that while price action looked strong yesterday, today's rejection signals possible short-term range-bound trading. Still, the macro picture remains bullish, with their $130,000 target by October 2025 standing firm.
Daan Crypto Trades points to rising tension within Bitcoin's current monthly range, noting it’s primed for a breakout—likely before the end of June. Weekly highs and lows are also being squeezed, and he expects a major move within 1–2 weeks, urging traders to watch key support/resistance levels closely.
Michael van de Poppe highlights that Bitcoin is tapping liquidity zones, which could trigger further downside, but sees it as a prime accumulation area. With the FOMC meeting ahead, he notes a historical trend where Bitcoin tends to bottom the day before, hinting at a possible rebound very soon.
Read Next:
Photo: Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.