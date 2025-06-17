Bitcoin's Newer Buyers Realize Bigger Gains – Is A $90,000 Now Within Reach?

Bitcoin's BTC/USD latest price surge has seen newer market participants locking in significant profits, shifting sell-side pressure away from long-term holders and suggesting a potential change in market dynamics.

What Happened: In an X post on June 17, Glassnode data observed that Bitcoin wallets holding coins for less than 12 months accounted for 83% of all realized profits yesterday, with 6–12-month holders alone locking in $904 million, the second-highest daily profit this year.

By contrast, long-term holders (over 12 months) realized only $324 million, reflecting a substantial pullback in profit-taking from more seasoned investors. While prices remain close to their late May 2025 levels, this decline in long-term holder activity suggests reduced sell-side risk and a more bullish supply dynamic.

Also, the trend marks a continuation of last week (June 10), when realized profits from one-year+ holders dropped by 89%, from ~$126 million to just $13.6 million (24-hour simple moving average).

The shift signals that newer investors, especially those who bought in Q4 2024, are now the primary source of sell pressure.

What's Next: Crypto trader AlejandroBTC says Bitcoin is poised to reach $90,000–$92,000 in the short term, as long as it maintains the current trendline.

However, he also warns of a rising wedge breakdown, a bearish pattern which, if confirmed, could send BTC plunging to $30,000, a scenario he does not wish to see.

Meanwhile, Glassnode points out that despite Bitcoin's larger market cap, its current cycle performance (+656%) remains on par with past bull runs (+1076% in 2015–18, +1007% in 2018–22). This suggests sustained demand growth and ongoing confidence among investors, even as the market matures.

