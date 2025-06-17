June 17, 2025 3:58 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop As Middle East Tensions Rise: Will BTC Still Hit $130K By October?

Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrencies are trading sharply lower amid rising geopolitical tensions. Fears of a broader Middle East conflict escalated after President Donald Trump hinted at a possible U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. As global markets reel from rising war anxiety, concerns over economic and financial instability are bleeding into the crypto space, triggering a risk-off sentiment across major digital assets.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,778.99-3.7%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,504.78-5.6%
Solana SOL/USD $148.73-6%
XRP XRP/USD $2.18-5.9%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1696-6.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001163-5.3%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 116.4%, and daily active addresses growing by 18.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,374 to 11,517 in a single day. Exchanges’ net flows are down by 6,132.8%.
  • Coinglass data reports that 151,244 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation value of $513.47 million.
  • Santiment data shows despite a drop in Bitcoin's price, BTC ETFs are on a 5-day net inflow streak with more than $1.46 billion in money moving into BTC ETFs.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
SPX6900 SPX/USD$1.39-14.1%
Immutable IMX/USD$0.4163 -13.5%
Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD $1.72-13.5%
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Carl Moon believes Bitcoin may consolidate before a potential dip, but reassures that the overall bullish structure remains intact. He advises investors to stay confident and treat any pullback as a buy-the-dip opportunity.

However, Stockmoney Lizards reflected on their earlier bullish call and noted that while price action looked strong yesterday, today's rejection signals possible short-term range-bound trading. Still, the macro picture remains bullish, with their $130,000 target by October 2025 standing firm.

Daan Crypto Trades points to rising tension within Bitcoin's current monthly range, noting it’s primed for a breakout—likely before the end of June. Weekly highs and lows are also being squeezed, and he expects a major move within 1–2 weeks, urging traders to watch key support/resistance levels closely.

Michael van de Poppe highlights that Bitcoin is tapping liquidity zones, which could trigger further downside, but sees it as a prime accumulation area. With the FOMC meeting ahead, he notes a historical trend where Bitcoin tends to bottom the day before, hinting at a possible rebound very soon.

