Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

Zinger Key Points
- Global crypto market cap dips 1% to $3.3 trillion amid rising macro uncertainty.
- Traders remain split- some call for caution, others see this as a setup for Bitcoin’s most profitable phase; Ethereum is on an interesting s
- 3 Summer "Power Patterns" Are About to Trigger (One With 90% Win Rate) - Get The Details Now
The cryptocurrency market pulled back Tuesday morning, driven by heightened geopolitical concerns following Trump's evacuation warning regarding the Iran-Israel conflict.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$105,869.34
|-0.9%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,551.61
|-2.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$150.97
|-3.2%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.21
|+0.1%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1715
|-2.9%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001172
|-3.6%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum’s large transaction volumes increased 116.4% and 189.5%, respectively. Also, BTC’s daily active addresses witnessed a growth of 18.1%. Ethereum exchanges’ net flows widened by 4,988.5% in a single day.
- Coinglass data shows 104,900 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $354.58 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $412.2 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $21.4 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted that the past two Bitcoin cycles lasted 1,064 days from bottom to top. If that pattern continues, we're now entering the final 18-week stretch, potentially marking the most profitable phase. The best gains may still lie ahead.
Jelle also pointed out that Bitcoin has confirmed a monthly breakout and retest, a classic signal of trend continuation.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
For Ethereum, Galaxy highlighted Ethereum's current monthly setup, which mirrors patterns seen at the start of past bull runs. Another trader, Hardy, reaffirmed his long-entry zone around $2,180, citing strong macro support and technical confluence.
Brett sees XRP forming a bullish pennant on the weekly chart after a 486% surge, a textbook continuation pattern. A breakout above $2.40 could potentially lead to another 500% upside.
Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin has formed a falling wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart, a bullish reversal structure. As the price nears the wedge apex, bearish pressure appears to be fading.
Read Next:
- Max Keiser Once Predicted Bitcoin Could Hit A $300 Trillion Market Cap — Here’s How Much 1 BTC Would Be Worth If That Happens
Photo: alfernec on Shutterstock.com
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.