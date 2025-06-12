June 12, 2025 8:21 AM 2 min read

Ethereum ETFs Outpace Bitcoin ETFs With $240M Inflows On June 11

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds recorded $240 million in net inflows on June 11, surpassing Bitcoin ETFs' $165 million and extending Ethereum's ETH/USD inflow streak to 18 consecutive days, according to Farside Investors.

This marks a significant shift in investor preference, driven by Ethereum's technical advancements and positive regulatory developments, contrasting with Bitcoin's struggle to break the $110,000 resistance level.

What Experts Are Saying: In a note sent to Benzinga, Alex Kuptsikevich, FxPro's chief market analyst, noted, "Bitcoin BTC/USD fell below $108,000, once again encountering a sell-off after touching $110,000."

He attributed the crypto market's 1.6% capitalization drop to $3.39 trillion to pressures on risky assets from Middle East tensions, describing the sell-off as a temporary, technical setback.

Despite this, he remains optimistic about cryptocurrencies, citing the dollar's proximity to multi-year lows as a bullish signal for the near term.

Ethereum's outperformance is fueled by a combination of factors, according to Dom Harz, Co-Founder of BOB.

"The momentum reflects a meaningful shift in sentiment, fuelled by a combination of technical progress, market activity, and regulatory signals," He stated.

The Pectra upgrade, implemented in May, has enhanced Ethereum's scalability, while SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins' support for decentralized finance and Circle's successful IPO have bolstered confidence.

Also Read: Cantor Fitzgerald, Wall Street Companies Will Lower Crypto Lending Costs, SALT CEO Says

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

"These are exciting times for DeFi and for Ethereum's role in the industry's next chapter,” Harz added.

Przemysław Kral, CEO of zondacrypto, emphasized the role of regulation in driving ETF inflows, saying, "The rising inflows into crypto ETFs can be attributed to the increased regulation of the crypto industry, which attracts traditional financial institutions into the market."

He dismissed concerns about ETFs undermining decentralization, noting, "ETFs are like licking the pages of a cookbook—they give you exposure but not access to the real asset."

Kral argued that while inflows may distort market cycles, they enhance the crypto market's credibility, a key step toward maturity.

What’s Next: Ethereum ETFs' sustained inflows reflect growing institutional interest, with BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETHA leading the pack, as reported by The Block.

In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT with $131 million in inflows, faced challenges from market volatility and Bitcoin's failure to consolidate above $110,000.

The divergence highlights Ethereum's appeal as investors anticipate further DeFi growth and potential staking opportunities, which could drive additional inflows in 2025.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2725.10-1.71%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.53
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$106983.70-1.55%
ETHA Logo
ETHAiShares Ethereum Trust - iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
$20.55-3.57%
IBIT Logo
IBITiShares Bitcoin Trust
$60.74-1.78%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved