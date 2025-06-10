June 10, 2025 7:36 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Up 2%, ETH Surges 7% Amid Regulatory Tailwinds

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrencies are surging on Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin briefly tapping the $110,000 mark.

Optimism is being fueled by institutional accumulation and a fresh wave of regulatory clarity from the joint U.S. SEC and CFTC statement, boosting investor confidence.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$109,525.03+1.9%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,714.58+7%
Solana SOL/USD$158.01+1.4%
XRP XRP/USD$2.27+0.9%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1912+3.1%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001301+2.4%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 54.8% and 164.1% respectively. Daily active addresses are up by 17.9% and 8%. BTC's exchange netflows are down by 241.9%.
  • Coinglass data shows 102,059 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $408.36 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $386.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $52.7 million.

Trader Notes: Carl Moon, founder of a popular crypto show, warned that Bitcoin must break key resistance before the start of Q3, or risk stagnating throughout summer.

Crypto Seth pointed to a recent short squeeze as a positive development but urged caution. He expects an all-time high is on the horizon but reminds traders to apply stop-loss discipline due to potential pullbacks.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

While Ethereum is heading into key resistance, crypto trader Jelle predicts a break above $3,000 to trigger an altcoin run. Michael van de Poppe believes Ethereum is building up for a breakout after its strong consolidation of more than a month. He marks $2,575 as key area to hold and breaking the resistance at $2,800 will see the next leg to $3,400-3,500.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts a break above $200 for Solana could trigger a 5x to 10x bull run.

DefiVillain argues that XRP may have already topped forever, dismissing further upside potential.

Trader Tardigrade highlights a break above key resistance, along with an imminent MACD bullish crossover, both signaling strong upside momentum.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$109725.23-0.52%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.19530.18%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2786.903.94%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000131.22%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$161.16-0.04%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.31-0.32%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved