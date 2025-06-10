Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Up 2%, ETH Surges 7% Amid Regulatory Tailwinds

Cryptocurrencies are surging on Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin briefly tapping the $110,000 mark.

Optimism is being fueled by institutional accumulation and a fresh wave of regulatory clarity from the joint U.S. SEC and CFTC statement, boosting investor confidence.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,525.03 +1.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,714.58 +7% Solana SOL/USD $158.01 +1.4% XRP XRP/USD $2.27 +0.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1912 +3.1% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001301 +2.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 54.8% and 164.1% respectively. Daily active addresses are up by 17.9% and 8%. BTC's exchange netflows are down by 241.9%.

Coinglass data shows 102,059 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $408.36 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $386.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $52.7 million.

Trader Notes: Carl Moon, founder of a popular crypto show, warned that Bitcoin must break key resistance before the start of Q3, or risk stagnating throughout summer.

Crypto Seth pointed to a recent short squeeze as a positive development but urged caution. He expects an all-time high is on the horizon but reminds traders to apply stop-loss discipline due to potential pullbacks.

While Ethereum is heading into key resistance, crypto trader Jelle predicts a break above $3,000 to trigger an altcoin run. Michael van de Poppe believes Ethereum is building up for a breakout after its strong consolidation of more than a month. He marks $2,575 as key area to hold and breaking the resistance at $2,800 will see the next leg to $3,400-3,500.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts a break above $200 for Solana could trigger a 5x to 10x bull run.

DefiVillain argues that XRP may have already topped forever, dismissing further upside potential.

Trader Tardigrade highlights a break above key resistance, along with an imminent MACD bullish crossover, both signaling strong upside momentum.

