Pump.fun's $1B Token Plan Risks Undermining Solana DeFi, Fueling Meme Coin Scams, Experts Warn

Crypto analysts and legal experts are raising alarms over Pump.fun's planned $1 billion token sale, warning that the platform's growing dominance in meme coin issuance risks concentrating liquidity, destabilizing Solana's SOL/USD DeFi ecosystem and amplifying fraudulent activity.

What Happened: According to a Blockworks report, Pump.fun is pursuing a $1 billion token offering at a $4 billion fully diluted valuation.

While the timing and issuance details are unconfirmed, the platform has already generated over $700 million in revenue since launching just over a year ago.

Despite multiple attempts by Benzinga to seek comments from Pump.fun, the platform did not respond.

"Pump.fun's announcement of a $1 billion token sale at a $4 billion valuation is backed by its significant influence in the meme coin sector," said Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research told Benzinga.

But he cautioned that this same dominance "has led to substantial liquidity concentration," particularly since the platform migrated trading away from Raydium to its own automated market maker, PumpSwap.

"This shift may reduce liquidity available to other decentralized exchanges on Solana," he added.

Lee also highlighted troubling trends in the quality of tokens launched on the platform.

"Approximately 98.6% of tokens launched on the platform exhibit characteristics of pump-and-dump schemes or rug pulls," he said, adding that this not only endangers retail investors but also "poses reputational risks to the Solana network."

Why It Matters: The concerns were echoed by legal voices in the industry.

"We need to take collective responsibility for the ecosystem's direction: deprioritizing the shenanigans, improving the signal-to-noise ratio, and protecting those who contribute to and engage with the industry in good faith," said Anja Blaj, Head of Legal at the Apex Fusion Foundation.

She urged the community to adopt stronger internal standards rather than wait for regulatory crackdowns: "Much can be done from within, through self-discipline, community standards, and responsible leadership."

Aurelie Barthere, Principal Research Analyst at Nansen, contextualized the situation within broader crypto cycles.

"Crypto is made of narratives that gather enthusiasm and irrational money inflows and then correct… some of which become kernels of products," she said, noting how certain DeFi experiments that once crashed later matured into legitimate protocols.

On microblogging platform X, criticism was more pointed.

One post by Wizard Of SoHo alleged: "Pump fun revenues are down almost 90%. They are finished and they know it… Launch the token before their protocol is worthless."

Another, from EllioTrades, went further: "I would sell every meme coin you have before this happens. This is a crime worthy of the death penalty."

As meme coin culture continues to blur the line between innovation and exploitation, experts are calling for the crypto community to enforce higher standards before speculative excess turns into systemic risk.

