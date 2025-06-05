Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip, But Trader Says Everything's Going According to Plan

Major cryptocurrencies are dipping on Thursday morning as market participants wait for an announced phone call between President Donald Trump and China’s president Xi Jinping.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,698 -1% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,598.74 -1.4% Solana SOL/USD $151.9 -2.9% XRP XRP/USD $2.20 -2.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1886 -3.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001277 -2%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased 11.3% and 17.8%. Daily active addresses went down by 14.6% and 5.5%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 93,731 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $229.60 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $86.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $56.98 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle notes that Bitcoin is consolidating between key EMAs and holding local support, exactly as expected. He anticipates more sideways action before a breakout to the upside.

Michael van de Poppe sees a potential liquidity sweep coming, predicting Bitcoin could dip below recent lows to flush weak hands before reversing sharply and setting the stage for a stronger upward move.

On Solana, More Crypto Online says the altcoin remains in a corrective phase, struggling below the $164.50 resistance. The next support to watch is $143.50, and a confirmed 5-wave impulse is needed to flip the bias back to bullish.

Meanwhile, Kong Trading stated that Ethereum continues to look attractive amid consistent ETH ETF inflows.

For Dogecoin, Trader Tardigrade highlights a historical pattern where DOGE/BTC makes lower lows while DOGE trends upward, a signal that has preceded every major DOGE pump. That setup appears to be repeating now..

