Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Traders Warn Of Overtrading

The cryptocurrency market showed mixed signals Tuesday, with major crypto tokens holding key support levels despite a modest pullback in the overall market cap.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,948.14 -1.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,627.91 -0.2% Solana SOL/USD $155.55 -3.2% XRP XRP/USD $2.22 -1.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1903 -3.1% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001296 -1.9%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 2.4% and daily active addresses growing by 10.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,499 to 11,969 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 228.7%.

Coinglass data reports 78,590 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $203.60 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $1.01 -12.4% Dogwifhat WIF/USD $0.9256 -9.3% Monero XMR/USD $316.5 -8.3%

Trader Notes: CryptoCon has flagged a rare and historically significant Bitcoin "Super Signal," triggered by extremely low trading volume during a bull market, marking the lowest reading since 2014.

Historically, this signal has preceded explosive rallies, including a 200% surge from October 2023 to March 2024, and full bull runs following similar setups in 2012 and 2016.

With no confirmed cycle top and volume still depressed, CryptoCon believes this signal could be pointing to a massive upside move on the horizon.

Meanwhile, More Crypto Online highlights the market's current corrective 3-wave structure, reflecting an ongoing tug-of-war between bulls and bears.

Trader Johnny expects Bitcoin to remain rangebound through the summer, while Ethereum and altcoins lead the charge. He sees BTC joining the rally later in the year, with a potential breakout toward $140,000 by late summer or early fall.

Trader CJ notes that Bitcoin is still consolidating with minor volatility spikes. He warns against overtrading the chop, emphasizing that the best setups remain near range extremes.

The longer the sideways action continues, the closer we get to a high-probability breakout.

