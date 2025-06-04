Fartcoin Slides 10% In A Day: What Is Going On?

Despite a 10% drop in a single day, traders remain bullish on Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD, citing strong liquidity zones and tightening meme coin narratives as signs of potential upside.

What Happened: On-chain tracker Stalkchain flagged a wallet that invested $2.25 million in Fartcoin over five months.

Its largest buy, 1.5 million FARTCOIN for $1.29 million, occurred on Dec. 16.

The wallet has since sold 1.14 million tokens for $1.2 million and previously realized $942,000 from earlier sales.

If the current sale executes fully, total returns will sit just shy of breakeven at $2.14 million.

Despite the volatile journey, the wallet may soon recover its entire investment—though profits remain uncertain.

Trader Crypto Chase reported partial fills on Fartcoin, Bitcoin and Solana bids, waiting on a deeper BTC pullback toward the $102,000 liquidity zone.

He believes that a sweep of that level would create the “cleanest setup” for price expansion beyond all-time highs.

Also Read: Trump-Linked Crypto Tokens Flood Exchanges — Is A Major Move On The Horizon?

What's Next: RookieXBT said he's raising Fartcoin targets, citing focused attention on fewer meme coins and a favorable "PvE phase" of the market, where identifying asymmetric bets early is key.

Crypto Chase also pointed to a critical support box for Fartcoin aligned with the 0.5–0.618 Fibonacci retracement, a high-liquidity demand zone. “Box holds or it's over,” he said bluntly.

Cold Blooded Shiller echoed his view, noting Fartcoin is sitting at a major support/resistance flip zone just under the $1 psychological level. This level could be pivotal for a reversal or, at minimum, a strong technical bounce.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock