Fartcoin Slides 10% In A Day: What Is Going On?

- A trader’s Fartcoin wallet yielded $942,000 in realized profits.
- Analysts eye sub-$1 as a psychological level; one raises targets based on market structure.
Despite a 10% drop in a single day, traders remain bullish on Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD, citing strong liquidity zones and tightening meme coin narratives as signs of potential upside.
What Happened: On-chain tracker Stalkchain flagged a wallet that invested $2.25 million in Fartcoin over five months.
Its largest buy, 1.5 million FARTCOIN for $1.29 million, occurred on Dec. 16.
The wallet has since sold 1.14 million tokens for $1.2 million and previously realized $942,000 from earlier sales.
If the current sale executes fully, total returns will sit just shy of breakeven at $2.14 million.
Despite the volatile journey, the wallet may soon recover its entire investment—though profits remain uncertain.
Trader Crypto Chase reported partial fills on Fartcoin, Bitcoin and Solana bids, waiting on a deeper BTC pullback toward the $102,000 liquidity zone.
He believes that a sweep of that level would create the “cleanest setup” for price expansion beyond all-time highs.
What's Next: RookieXBT said he's raising Fartcoin targets, citing focused attention on fewer meme coins and a favorable "PvE phase" of the market, where identifying asymmetric bets early is key.
Crypto Chase also pointed to a critical support box for Fartcoin aligned with the 0.5–0.618 Fibonacci retracement, a high-liquidity demand zone. “Box holds or it's over,” he said bluntly.
Cold Blooded Shiller echoed his view, noting Fartcoin is sitting at a major support/resistance flip zone just under the $1 psychological level. This level could be pivotal for a reversal or, at minimum, a strong technical bounce.
