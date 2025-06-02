June 2, 2025 7:50 AM 4 min read

Michael Saylor's Strategy Outperforms Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Other Mag 7 Stocks And It's Not Even Close: Has The 'Bitcoin Treasury' Bet Paid Off?

Follow

The co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy Inc. MSTR, Michael Saylor, isn’t shying away from showcasing the success of his ‘Bitcoin Treasury’ gambit, which is now several years in the making, with a handful of copy-cats in the fray.

What Happened: On Sunday, Saylor took to X, sharing a chart showing the 3-month performance of different stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, which of course, included Microstrategy, which now conducts business under the brand name of ‘Strategy.’

The chart shows the company’s 44% 3-month return, far outpacing the Magnificent 7 stocks, which, barring Tesla Inc. TSLA, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Nvidia Corp. NVDA, are either flat or have witnessed steep declines during this period.

Here’s a comparison between Strategy Inc. and each of the ‘Mag 7’ stocks over the past three months, as well as their year-to-date performance.

Stock / ETF3 Month PerformanceYear-To-Date Performance
Strategy Inc. MSTR+47.08%+23.02%
Apple Inc. AAPL-15.61%-17.63%
Microsoft Corp. MSFT+18.49%+9.98%
Alphabet Inc. GOOG+2.48%-9.33%
Nvidia Corp. NVDA+18.47%-2.30%
Tesla Inc. TSLA+21.71%-8.65%
Meta Platforms Inc. META-1.15%+8.05%
Amazon.com Inc. AMZNFlat-6.91%

See Also: ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Sees $10 Trillion Potential In Palantir, But Cautions: ‘One Bad Quarter And It’s Down 50%’

The stock has outpaced even Gold, tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

Most importantly, however, the stock has outpaced Bitcoin, which grew 22% during these three months, or just about half of what Strategy has delivered to its investors.

Saylor showcased this performance while cheekily writing “your portfolio needs a strategy” in his X post. Replies to the post, however, pointed out that he conveniently missed out on Bitcoin miner, MARA Holdings Inc. MARA, and GameStop Corp. GME, another treasury firm, which have posted returns of 2.4% and 22.13% during this period.

Why It Matters: This is rather surprising, since the company’s rise to prominence in recent years has been tied entirely to it becoming a proxy for Bitcoin. Starting in 2020, when it first pioneered the concept of corporate “Bitcoin Treasury,” the stock has since been referred to as a “Bitcoin Development Company.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

However, it has long traded at a premium to its Bitcoin holdings, at 256% during November last year, which analysts attributed to its “Bitcoin Yield Strategy.” This is a controversial performance indicator that highlights the ratio between its Bitcoin holdings and diluted equity shares.

According to a report by VanEck, Strategy still trades at a 112% premium to the face value of its Bitcoin holdings, which it attributes to the leverage it employs by issuing convertible debt and equity to fund its aggressive Bitcoin purchases.

In recent months, as tech stocks, along with broader markets, reel from trade and tariff-related uncertainties, Strategy continues to gain, with rising Bitcoin prices, which investors look upon as a potential safe haven during a recession.

Stock / ETF3 Month PerformanceYear-To-Date Performance
Strategy Inc. MSTR+47.08%+23.02%
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS+5.73%-3.34%
MARA Holdings Inc. MARA+2.39%-17.95%
GameStop Corp. GME+22.13%-2.80%
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITS+10.55%-8.53%
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT+21.59%+7.39%

Price Action: Shares of Strategy were down 0.43% on Friday, trading at $369.06, and are down 0.09% after hours on Monday.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Strategy scores high on Momentum, but low on all other metrics. It does, however, feature a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Photo courtesy: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock.com

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$199.90-0.47%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
40.93
Growth
32.97
Quality
77.54
Value
8.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$204.31-0.34%
BITS Logo
BITSGlobal X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
$63.90-0.08%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$309.531.95%
GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$30.161.21%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$169.91-1.70%
IBIT Logo
IBITiShares Bitcoin Trust
$59.24-0.37%
MAGS Logo
MAGSRoundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
$51.95-0.76%
MARA Logo
MARAMARA Holdings Inc
$14.07-0.35%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$644.00-0.54%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$459.01-0.29%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$367.00-0.56%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$134.36-0.57%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$516.90-0.43%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$587.65-0.30%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$340.93-1.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved