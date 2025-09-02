How One Trader Scored $250 Million From The Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Token

A pseudonymous crypto trader known as Techno Revenant has secured another outsized payday, realizing about $250 million from the launch of World Liberty Financial WLFI/USD, a DeFi token linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's family.

What Happened: Blockchain data shows the trader invested $15 million in WLFI during its token sale last year, securing 1% of the total supply, according to Coindesk.

That allocation was distributed on Monday and valued at roughly $250 million as the token began trading.

The nine-digit haul follows a $38 million gain the same trader made last week on derivatives platform HyperLiquid HYPE/USD, capitalizing on volatility in Plasma XPL/USD as futures open interest fell by $130 million.

Speaking with Benzinga, Techno Revenant dismissed speculation about their identity after chain analysis attempts linked their wallet activity to another online persona.

"Some people think I’m MoonManifest47 because of chainalysis that is highly speculative. However, it’s entirely possible there are multiple people controlling various wallets. The beauty of crypto," they said.

When asked how they identify opportunities in unpredictable markets like WLFI and XPL, the trader emphasized patience and liquidity.

"Patiently wait for the big obvious trades that have sufficient liquidity to size in with 8 figs. XPL seemed obvious because it attracted a lot of liquidity — and don't fight The Paolo," Techno Revenant explained.

Why It Matters: WLFI's debut was marked by sharp volatility, spiking to $0.40 before retreating to $0.25, with more than $5 billion in trading volume on launch day.

While Techno Revenant profited, others faced setbacks as hackers exploited Ethereum's ETH/USD recent Pectra upgrade through a phishing scheme described as a "classic EIP-7702 exploit."

On managing security in such high-stakes environments, the trader pointed to established best practices.

"Study Jameson Lopp's Bitcoin security page," they advised, linking to lopp.net, a widely cited resource on wallet safety and threat mitigation.

