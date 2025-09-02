Hyperscale Data, Inc. GPUS saw its shares slip in Tuesday's premarket trading after unveiling plans to purchase roughly $20 million worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD for its treasury.

The move will be financed in part through proceeds from its recently announced at-the-market equity offering.

The company, currently valued at around $15 million, said it views its true asset value as significantly higher and believes this investment in digital assets will highlight that disconnect.

Executives said Bitcoin will act as a long-term anchor for the balance sheet while increasing investor transparency.

Hyperscale plans to keep adding to its Bitcoin position beyond the initial $20 million, depending on financing, as part of its broader capital plan.

Management highlighted two potential value levers: long-term appreciation of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and monetization tactics such as collateralization and yield strategies to generate ongoing income.

"Bitcoin offers us a unique opportunity to create a reserve asset that both stabilizes our balance sheet and positions Hyperscale Data to benefit from long-term appreciation in digital assets," said CEO William B. Horne.

Alongside the crypto plan, Hyperscale is building an AI-ready data center campus in Michigan, which leaders describe as the company's main growth engine.

Proceeds from the stock offering are expected to support both the data center buildout and the Bitcoin purchases.

Hyperscale aims to move quickly, saying transparency and consistent execution will differentiate its approach from other corporate digital-asset strategies.

The company believes combining AI infrastructure growth with a Bitcoin-backed balance sheet can narrow the gap between its share price and asset base.

Price Action: GPUS shares are trading lower by 1.31% to $0.5259 premarket at last check Tuesday.

