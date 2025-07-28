New Crypto 'SatoshiMeme' Wants to Remind You Why Bitcoin Was Born

The P2P Foundation and the Commons Foundation have jointly introduced SatoshiMeme SATOSHI/USD, a project that aims to revisit the core principles of Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD inception and explore new directions in the current blockchain landscape.

What Happened: The project, built on the MicroBitcoin (MBC) blockchain, hard-forked from Bitcoin's 525,000th block, is designed to encourage philosophical contemplation. It sets itself apart from other meme coins by emphasizing the theme of “returning to Bitcoin’s fundamentals.” The project’s most unique aspect is the direct involvement of the P2P Foundation, the digital space where Satoshi Nakamoto first publicly introduced Bitcoin in 2009, reported Chainwire.

The P2P Foundation holds a notable place in Bitcoin's history as the platform where Satoshi Nakamoto first publicly introduced the cryptocurrency. Founder Michel Bauwens stated that the SatoshiMeme project is expected to aid the foundation's knowledge-sharing efforts and help generate funding for projects serving the public interest.

The Commons Foundation aims to broaden its collaboration with Bitcoin communities globally through SatoshiMeme, with the goal of promoting the practical benefits of decentralization and peer-to-peer economics.

Listing discussions are currently in progress with leading global exchanges, with a phased market entry planned via launchpads and presales.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey US Attorney Fired After Being Chosen Over Former Trump Lawyer Alina Habba

Why It Matters: The launch of the SatoshiMeme project comes at a time when the memecoin sector is gaining significant traction. Memecoins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, and Pepe PEPE/USD have been contributing to the overall market activity, with the total market capitalization of memecoins standing at approximately $54 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the mysterious figure behind Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, has seen a significant surge in their net worth, estimated to be around $128.67 billion, as the leading cryptocurrency continues to soar. This surge in Bitcoin’s value has reignited interest in high-beta assets like Dogecoin, contributing to the overall market activity.

Moreover, the memecoin sector has been making headlines for its remarkable fundraising achievements. For instance, Pump.fun, a platform that allows users to create their speculative tokens, raised an impressive $600 million within 12 minutes. This fundraising success is indicative of the growing interest and investment in the memecoin sector.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.