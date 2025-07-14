Ethereum's Gains Last Week Eclipsed Bitcoin, But These ETH Killers Outshone The Second-Largest Coin

Cryptocurrency investors profited handsomely last week as altcoins followed Bitcoin’s record highs.
What happened: Bitcoin, the world's largest digital asset by capitalization, began a gravity-defying bull run that propelled it beyond $122,000.
But while Bitcoin set the tone, its returns were eclipsed by other cryptocurrencies.
Ethereum, the second-largest coin, surged 17% in the last week, regaining $3,000 after a gap of more than five months. Its market dominance increased to 9.6%, while Bitcoin's share remained below 64%.
Interestingly, mid-cap coins like Cardano, Polkadot and Avalanche, once deemed as "Ethereum Killers," outgained Ethereum, surging 29.50%, 21.80% and 20%, respectively.
|Stocks
|Overnight Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 3:30 a.m. ET)
|Cardano ADA/USD
|+29.50%
|$0.7569
|Polkadot DOT/USD
|+21.80%
|$4.13
|Avalanche AVAX/USD
|+20.00%
|$21.81
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+17.84%
|$3,029.18
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+12.17%
|$122,103
Meme heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD jumped 20.45% and 17.88% respectively. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose nearly 14% to $3.83 trillion in the last week.
