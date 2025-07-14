Ethereum's Gains Last Week Eclipsed Bitcoin, But These ETH Killers Outshone The Second-Largest Coin

Cryptocurrency investors profited handsomely last week as altcoins followed Bitcoin’s record highs.

What happened: Bitcoin, the world's largest digital asset by capitalization, began a gravity-defying bull run that propelled it beyond $122,000.

But while Bitcoin set the tone, its returns were eclipsed by other cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum, the second-largest coin, surged 17% in the last week, regaining $3,000 after a gap of more than five months. Its market dominance increased to 9.6%, while Bitcoin's share remained below 64%.

Interestingly, mid-cap coins like Cardano, Polkadot and Avalanche, once deemed as "Ethereum Killers," outgained Ethereum, surging 29.50%, 21.80% and 20%, respectively.

Stocks Overnight Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 3:30 a.m. ET) Cardano ADA/USD +29.50% $0.7569 Polkadot DOT/USD +21.80% $4.13 Avalanche AVAX/USD +20.00% $21.81 Ethereum ETH/USD +17.84% $3,029.18 Bitcoin BTC/USD +12.17% $122,103

Meme heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD jumped 20.45% and 17.88% respectively. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose nearly 14% to $3.83 trillion in the last week.

Read Next:

Image via Bob Montgomery / USA TODAY NETWORK Imagn Images