July 14, 2025 4:13 AM 1 min read

Ethereum's Gains Last Week Eclipsed Bitcoin, But These ETH Killers Outshone The Second-Largest Coin

Cryptocurrency investors profited handsomely last week as altcoins followed Bitcoin’s record highs.

What happened: Bitcoin, the world's largest digital asset by capitalization, began a gravity-defying bull run that propelled it beyond $122,000.

But while Bitcoin set the tone, its returns were eclipsed by other cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum, the second-largest coin, surged 17% in the last week, regaining $3,000 after a gap of more than five months. Its market dominance increased to 9.6%, while Bitcoin's share remained below 64%.

Interestingly, mid-cap coins like Cardano, Polkadot and Avalanche, once deemed as "Ethereum Killers," outgained Ethereum, surging 29.50%, 21.80% and 20%, respectively.

StocksOvernight Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 3:30 a.m. ET)
Cardano ADA/USD+29.50%$0.7569
Polkadot DOT/USD+21.80%$4.13
Avalanche AVAX/USD+20.00%$21.81
Ethereum ETH/USD+17.84%$3,029.18
Bitcoin BTC/USD+12.17%$122,103

Meme heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD jumped 20.45% and 17.88% respectively. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose nearly 14% to $3.83 trillion in the last week.

