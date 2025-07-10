Staking TON Just Got Easier — But What Risks Still Remain In The Ecosystem?

Staking infrastructure provider Chorus One has launched a new decentralized application (dApp) for The Open Network TON/USD, aimed at simplifying access to pooled staking on the Telegram-linked blockchain.

The rollout of the TON Pool dApp follows the firm's earlier institutional-focused staking product and marks a shift toward broader retail participation in the ecosystem.

The dApp allows users to delegate TON tokens without facing the native network's high minimum staking thresholds, reportedly as steep as 600,000 TON for direct participation, making staking more accessible to users with smaller holdings.

The tool also abstracts away operational complexities, such as manual validator selection and pool management.

Chorus One has positioned the dApp as a response to existing bottlenecks within the TON staking ecosystem.

Among them are caps on the number of nominators per pool, which restrict delegation to just 40 addresses, and regulatory challenges tied to liquid staking tokens (LSTs), which are commonly used by third-party platforms and may fall under scrutiny in jurisdictions governed by regulations like the EU's MiCA.

Security has also emerged as a key consideration.

Chorus One noted that the original smart contracts developed by TON Whales, previously leveraged by the firm, contain vulnerabilities that remain unresolved.

To address this, the new dApp uses smart contracts audited by the security firm Spearbit.

Since its original launch, the TON Pool has reportedly delivered higher staking yields by optimizing for validator election cycles.

However, the platform's new interface is likely to bring a wider set of users into an ecosystem that, until now, has remained relatively difficult to access compared to staking on networks like Ethereum or Cosmos.

The move also comes amid growing retail and institutional interest in the TON blockchain, which has seen increased visibility through integrations with Telegram's wallet and mini-app ecosystem.

