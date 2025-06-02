Credo Technology Group Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO will release its fourth-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Monday, June 2.

Analysts expect the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share, up from 7 cents per share in the year-ago period. Credo Technology Group projects to report quarterly revenue of $159.59 million, compared to the 60.78 million it reported last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 13, the company announced it filed a patent infringement complaint and asked the FTC to investigate and block the importation of products part of the infringement.

Credo Technology Group shares fell 4.5% to close at $60.96 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Thomas O'Malley maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $90 to $70 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $85 to $69 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $90 to $82 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive with a price target of $60 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $83 to $75 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%

