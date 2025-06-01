50 Cent Says He'll Personally Ask Trump Not To Pardon Diddy If Disgraced Rapper Is Convicted: 'Donald Doesn't Take Well To Disrespect'

On Friday, rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson said he plans to personally reach out to Donald Trump to dissuade him from issuing a pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs, should the music mogul be convicted in his ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering case.

What Happened: Speaking out on Instagram, 50 Cent criticized Diddy and said he will warn Trump against offering him clemency.

"I'm going to reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy," Jackson wrote, adding, "Donald doesn't take well to disrespect."

"He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated not Puffy Daddy," he added in a follow-up post, referencing past remarks Diddy reportedly made against Trump.

The comments came after Trump, when asked about a possible pardon for Diddy, told reporters, "I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me wouldn't have any impact."

Why It's Important: Previously, former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight told NewsNation he believes Diddy could receive leniency if convicted, suggesting he's got "some favors with the government," reported The Hill.

Trump has made headlines for issuing high-profile pardons, including for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

