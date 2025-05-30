Campbell’s Company CPB will release its third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Monday, June 2.

Analysts expect the Camden, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share, down from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. Campbell’s projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion. Compare that to the $2.37 billion it reported last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 23, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained Campbell’s with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $42.

With the recent buzz around Campbell’s, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Campbell’s offers an annual dividend yield of 4.57%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 39 cents per share ($1.56 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $131,418 or around 3,846 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $26,277 or around 769 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.56 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.56 = 3,846 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.56 = 769 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

CPB Price Action: Shares of Campbell’s gained 1.1% to close at $34.17 on Thursday.

