AMD, AAPL, PLTR & More: Harnessing Customer Positioning To Navigate Market Trends

Today, we will dive into the world of customer positioning, guided by options flow data. Our focus is on two main types - aggregated and expiration-based positioning, with AMD as our handy example. We'll remember to mix this data with other information for a full view. We'll also keep our eyes on six key stocks for the next week based on their positioning patterns.