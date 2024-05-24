Ethereum Foundation Says it's Working to Address Potential Conflicts of Interest

Loading... Loading...

Ethereum ETH/USD Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi said the organization is accelerating work on a formal policy to address potential conflicts of interest after two of its researchers disclosed receiving "significant" EigenLayer token incentives. "The Ethereum Foundation's credible neutrality is critical for us to perform our role in the ecosystem. We are aware of the current conversation about potential conflicts of interest, and share the community's concerns" Miyaguchi posted to X on Friday. "It is clear that relying on culture and individual judgment has not been sufficient, and we have been working on a formal policy to address this problem for a while now. We will be accelerating this work, and will share an update soon" Miyaguchi added.

Read the full story at The Block.