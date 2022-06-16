Not A Lot Of Crypto Winners And The 5 Losers For Thursday

After a brief flirtation with green on Wednesday, cryptocurrencies were seeing red on Thursday.
According to CoinMarketCap, here are the top 5 losers — and only one winner — in the cryptocurrencies ranked in the top 20 market cap at publication at end of the day, Thursday, June 16.
Losers
Avalanche AVAX/USD: Down 15.37% at $15.56
Polkadot DOT/USD: Down 15.35% at $7.04
Solana SOL/USD: Down 13.76% at $29.77
Polygon MATIC/USD: Down 12.53% at $0.3781
Cardano ADA/USD: Down 12.10% at $0.4693
Winner
UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD: Up 0.51% at $5.02
Photo: AVAX by Skorzewiak via Shutterstock
