Not A Lot Of Crypto Winners And The 5 Losers For Thursday

by Sue Strachan, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 7:46 PM | 1 min read

After a brief flirtation with green on Wednesday, cryptocurrencies were seeing red on Thursday.

According to CoinMarketCap, here are the top 5 losers — and only one winner — in the cryptocurrencies ranked in the top 20 market cap at publication at end of the day, Thursday, June 16.

Losers
Avalanche AVAX/USD: Down 15.37% at $15.56
Polkadot DOT/USD: Down 15.35% at $7.04
Solana SOL/USD: Down 13.76% at $29.77
Polygon MATIC/USD: Down 12.53% at $0.3781
Cardano ADA/USD: Down 12.10% at $0.4693

Winner
UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD: Up 0.51% at $5.02

Photo: AVAX by Skorzewiak via Shutterstock

