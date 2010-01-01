Reid McCrabb

Reid McCrabb

Benzinga Staff Writer

Sam Altman's Ousting Sparks Decentralization Talks
Why Coinbase Is Taking Custody Of $1.6B Worth Of USDC From MakerDAO
MakerDAO, the community behind the DAI (CRYPTO: DAI) stablecoin, just passed two Maker Improvement Proposals, MIP 81 and MIP 82.
Build With Anchorage Launches To Help Companies Integrate Crypto
The cryptocurrency platform Anchorage helps integrate blockchain technology with traditional businesses. The launch of “Build with Anchorage” Monday aims to further reduce friction between companies and crypto.
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF), a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) market pricing oracles.
Safe launches $SAFE token And SafeDAO To Decentralize Its Governance
One of the top digital asset management platforms, Safe (previously Gnosis Safe) is releasing its governance token $SAFE on Sept. 28, 2022. Users eligible to claim tokens have until Dec. 26, 2022, at 6 p.m. EST to do so.
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform.
6 Hours Until Ethereum (ETH) Changes Forever: What You Need To Know Before The Merge
The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 'Merge' is scheduled to take place early Thursday morning (Sept. 15), somewhere between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM EDT. 
Metamask's Parent Company Reports On The Effect The Ethereum Merge Could Have On Institutions: What's Next?
ConsenSys released this week a report titled “The Impact of The Merge On Institutions.” ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company and creator of the Metamask wallet.
Vitalik Buterin Proposes New Tax On ENS Domain Names, Says It Will Help Ensure Brand Adoption
ENS domain names have significantly grown in popularity. You’ve probably seen .eth names on Twitter, with more than 100,000 ENS owners now using their domain names in their Twitter profiles.
Justin Sun Claims USDD Is Safer Than Terra's Failed UST Stablecoin, But Risks Remain
What happened: The USDD stablecoin (CRYPTO: USDD), which is backed by Tron (CRYPTO: TRX), has received criticism due to its algorithmic peg to the dollar.
Multiple South Korean Crypto Exchanges To Be Launched in 2023
Regulation on crypto exchanges in South Korea has been strict. So strict that more than 60 trading platforms ended their service in 2021. Still, a handful of big players are looking to enter the space in 2023 with the goal of receiving licensure by the end of 2022.
The Underground World Of The Ethereum Magicians: Benzinga Interviews Anett Rolikova At EthCC 5
The Fellowship of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Magicians operates as an open forum, with a focus on helping to improve the Ethereum network. The group allows members to come and go as they please, and refers to Ethereum as “Magic,” since this new technology often feels so advanced.
How Is Harvest Finance Changing The Web3 User Experience? Community Leader 'Red' Weighs In
An ongoing dilemma of poor user experience has slowed growth and adoption in the Web3 ecosystem. In a recent talk with one of Harvest Finance’s community leaders, “Red,” a better understanding of the UX bottleneck was provided.
UMA's Across Launches, Starts Token Incentive Program: Interview With Founder Hart Lambur At EthCC 5
Hart Lambur, the founder of Openfolio and UMA, sat down with Benzinga to discuss the latest developments in DeFi at EthCC 5 in Paris.
Could Polygon's New ZkEVM Be The Solution Ethereum Is Looking For? Interview With Jordi Baylina At EthCC 5
EthCC 5, an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) community conference, took place at the Maison de la Mutualité in Paris this past week, and it did not disappoint.
Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann Talks AtomicDEX, ShibaDEX, Cosmos Integrations: What You Need To Know
Komodo’s flagship product, the AtomicDEX, has been in development since 2013. The decentralized exchange remains a topic of discussion as it continues to develop its interoperability while keeping safety as a core focus.
Ethereum's Communication Layer EPNS: Interview With Co-Founder Harsh Rajat At EthCC 5 Paris
Harsh Rajat, the co-founder of Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), sat down with Benzinga last week at the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) community conference in Paris.
EXCLUSIVE: Gitcoin Founder Kevin Owocki Thinks A Bear Market Could Spark Innovation, Talks About Funding, Past Success Stories
Benzinga was given a chance to talk about Gitcoin's impact with its founder, Kevin Owocki, following his talk at EthCC 5, July 19-21, in Paris. What Happened: This came after the most recent Gitcoin fundraising round closed raising just over $5.1 million.
What Is Tokenization And How Can Companies Create Their Own Token?
With the current financial system, investing in certain assets is seemingly reserved for those with large amounts of capital or institutions. These assets, such as real estate, art or private businesses, have high barriers to entry. However, they can provide above-average profits for investors. Is there a way for the average retail investor to invest in such assets?
Sponsored
How to Raise Capital Using Digital Securities
Raising capital is a core part of being a business owner, whether you’re at the beginning of your entrepreneurial journey or the CEO of business wanting to scale. A range of capital raising options exists, each with its own unique set of characteristics, advantages and drawbacks, depending on your funding needs.
Sponsored