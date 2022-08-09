The Fellowship of Ethereum ETH/USD Magicians operates as an open forum, with a focus on helping to improve the Ethereum network. The group allows members to come and go as they please, and refers to Ethereum as “Magic,” since this new technology often feels so advanced.

The group officially formed in 2018 and has been collectively discussing ideas for improvements to guide Ethereum along its roadmap.

Benzinga sat down with Anett Rolikova following her talk at the Ethereum Community Conference 5 in Paris. Rolikova, a core member of the Ethereum magicians, she spoke about her distaste toward the NFT standard ERC-721.

Rolikova explains her issues with the standard, “Oh, I really don't like the metadata, and I feel like we can do better on how we can improve the metadata in the space, and also the music NFT industry. Trying to figure out how to help with that and how to work on new music NFT standards as well.”

“But also so many problems are coming from the music industry itself, the old music industry,” she added.

Rolikova also spoke to Benzinga about how the Magicians formed and how they can make an impact.

"We are a discussion forum for discussing all things Ethereum, mainly about EIPs (Ethereum Improvement Proposals). We started because there was an EIP that somebody from the community proposed, and the EIP was denied, and the person wanted to know why," she said.

"So we started a forum where they can discuss why an EIP didn't go through and to try and gain community output for all governance processes and also provide a space for noise-free discussions because a lot of EIPs were discussed in chats, you know, like telegram channels or Twitter," she explained.

Rolikova is often interacting with the group as well as other Ethereum communities on Twitter. While sometimes disagreeing with others, she almost always speaks with a positive and optimistic tone.

This tendency toward positivity is not new in Web3, and Rolikova explained why that's the case, “I feel like web3 and crypto is sort of breaking the stereotypes of Web2, and it's just bringing a new vibe on how we can do things differently, whether that's open payments because everything is on-chain, so you can vote and see everything on-chain.”

While Rolikova is a big Ethereum fan, Benzinga asked if there are any other layer one chains she experiments with.

“I used to use xDAI quite a lot, but it was the days when there was the POA chain, which is now the Gnosis chain I believe. But that was really my last interaction. I would love to try other L1s as well. I used ZkSync's layer 2 when I donated through Gitcoin grants; they had zk rollups, I believe." she said.

"I use Polkadot as well, but yeah, I get the influence for Polkadot. So I used that for a bit, but I find that the Polkadot ecosystem is just developing. And I find it's quite a bit more complicated to onboard myself than to just interact in the ecosystem itself than Ethereum,” she added.

Rolikova has become great at interacting with the community and has largely become the face of the Ethereum Magicians. She will likely be found at more Web3 conferences where she continues to advocate for improvements to Ethereum, and positivity in Web3.