Regulation on crypto exchanges in South Korea has been strict. So strict that more than 60 trading platforms ended their service in 2021.
Still, a handful of big players are looking to enter the space in 2023 with the goal of receiving licensure by the end of 2022.
What happened: The two most notable companies aiming to launch their platforms are Mirae Asset Securities and Samsung Securities. The move comes as newly elected president Yoon Seok-yeol eases regulation. According to South Korea's NewsPim, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) plans to promote the enactment of the "Virtual Currency (Cryptocurrency) Business Rights Act." This has been something the Financial Investment Association and the securities industry have been requesting.
“The FSC plans to revise the relevant laws and push forward with the Digital Assets Framework Act so that they can be managed in one regulated framework divided into security-type tokens and non-security-type tokens," the publication stated. "At the same time, it said that it would examine whether domestic virtual assets are securities.”
Why It’s Important: Regulation is one of the largest issues facing crypto. While many investors want proper regulation so it can bring in institutional investors, over-regulation largely goes against the ethos of crypto in the first place. South Korean policy could set a precedent for the rest of the world.
Also, the fight for crypto exchange dominance is far from over. Despite an early lead from platforms like Coinbase, FTX and Binance, if a company like Samsung has a direct link with new users and is able to penetrate the market, the exchange landscape could begin to look very different.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.