Russian President Says He's Willing To Meet Trump 'At Any Time' For Dialogue

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has shown his readiness to initiate talks with the incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

What Happened: In his annual televised press conference held in Moscow, Putin stated his readiness to engage in dialogue with Trump, Bloomberg on Thursday.

“I’m ready for it, of course, at any time. And I’ll be ready to meet if he wants,” he said. Trump, who is due to begin his second term as US president on Jan.20, has expressed his intent to resolve the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been ongoing for nearly three years.

Trump has also hinted at his expectation for Putin to be open to a deal. However, the details of how he intends to bring both parties to the negotiation table and the terms of the potential agreement remain undisclosed.

Why It Matters: Putin also disclosed that he has not had any interaction with the deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who sought refuge in Moscow earlier this month. “I haven’t seen President Assad since his arrival in Moscow,” Putin stated. He also mentioned his plans to meet with Assad to discuss various matters, including the case of Austin Tice, the American journalist who has been missing. Earlier, Trump commented on Putin’s lack of interest in protecting Assad following the dictator’s fall.

Meanwhile, a book by journalist Bob Woodward in October reportedly alleged that Trump and Russian President Putin have spoken as many as seven times since 2021.

