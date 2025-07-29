Trump Issues Tsunami Warning After Massive Pacific Earthquake: Hawaii, US West Coast, Japan On Alert

President Donald Trump issued emergency warnings on Tuesday evening following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula that generated destructive tsunami waves across the Pacific Basin.

What Happened: “Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii,” Trump posted on X. “A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way.”

The shallow quake struck 74 miles east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 12 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor, initially measured at 8.0 magnitude before being revised upward, represents the strongest seismic event in the region since 1952, Reuters reported.

Tsunami waves measuring 10-13 feet struck parts of the Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting Russian officials to evacuate coastal populations. Several people sustained injuries during the evacuation, with one patient jumping from a window, regional health minister Oleg Melnikov told TASS news agency.

Japan’s weather agency upgraded warnings, predicting tsunami waves up to 10 feet reaching major coastal areas. Authorities ordered evacuations along Japan’s eastern seaboard, the same region devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Workers evacuated the Fukushima nuclear facility as a precaution, though operator TEPCO TKECF reported no irregularities. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed no immediate damage or injuries.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued hazardous wave alerts for Hawaii, Alaska, and the West Coast. Hawaii’s emergency management ordered evacuations from low-lying coastal areas, advising residents to seek higher ground or move to fourth floors of buildings.

The earthquake occurred along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plate boundaries create frequent seismic activity. Aftershocks continue across the region, though stronger tremors are not anticipated, according to Russian seismologists monitoring the situation.

