Jack Dorsey's Bluetooth Messaging App Bitchat Hits App Store Top 200

Block Inc. XYZ co-founder Jack Dorsey announced on Tuesday that his decentralized messaging app Bitchat has cracked Apple Inc.‘s App Store’s top 200 free apps, ranking at position 186 in the Business category.

App Store Success Follows Bluetooth Innovation

“bitchat dunkin’ on the top 200,” Dorsey posted on X, sharing a screenshot showing Bitchat mesh ranked between Dunkin’ and Kick Live Streaming apps. The achievement comes weeks after Dorsey launched the beta version as a “weekend project” in July.

Bitchat operates entirely over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networks within a 30-meter range. Unlike traditional messaging platforms from Meta Platforms Inc. META or Apple Inc. AAPL, the app requires no central servers, user accounts, or phone numbers.

Decentralized Messaging Disrupts Market

The app provides ephemeral messaging, storing data only in device memory rather than central databases. Bridge nodes connect separate clusters, creating what Dorsey described as having “IRC vibes” reminiscent of 1990s web-based messaging.

This decentralized approach positions Bitchat as an alternative to established messaging services with over 3 billion users, potentially disrupting AI chatbot competition on platforms like WhatsApp.

Block’s Bitcoin Strategy Fuels Growth

Block’s App Store success coincides with the company’s S&P 500 inclusion. The fintech firm holds 8,584 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1 billion, following its April 2024 strategy to allocate 10% of monthly Bitcoin-related gross profit to additional purchases.

