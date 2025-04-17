Swatch's 'Up In Smoke' Watch Is The Low-Key Flex Of 4/20 Season

Some designs age well. Others just get better with the season.

Swatch‘s SWGAY Up In Smoke, part of the BIG BOLD lineup, first dropped in September 2024, but lately it’s catching new attention—and for good reason. With its minty green tone, smoke graphics on the dial and ultra-chill BIOCERAMIC case, it feels like a gift made for a very specific kind of enthusiast.

Let's just say it fits the mood of April.

Built with a 47mm case and designed for those who like their style big and their energy relaxed, Up In Smoke isn't trying to scream anything—it just nods, slowly.

"It's a watch that invites you to sit back, relax and feel the buzz," says Swatch.

Cool, casual and not too obvious, it's the kind of timepiece that sparks curiosity without forcing the conversation. And while it might not have launched with this moment in mind, it's proving to be perfectly timed.

Still available via Swatch.com and select stores, this one's become a low-key standout in the brand's evolving catalog of playful, artful wristwear. Swatch has always understood the power of cultural timing—and this piece? It’s right on it.

Photo courtesy of Swatch