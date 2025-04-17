April 17, 2025 4:46 PM 1 min read

Swatch's 'Up In Smoke' Watch Is The Low-Key Flex Of 4/20 Season

by Javier Hasse Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Some designs age well. Others just get better with the season.

Swatch‘s SWGAY Up In Smoke, part of the BIG BOLD lineup, first dropped in September 2024, but lately it’s catching new attention—and for good reason. With its minty green tone, smoke graphics on the dial and ultra-chill BIOCERAMIC case, it feels like a gift made for a very specific kind of enthusiast.

Let's just say it fits the mood of April.

Built with a 47mm case and designed for those who like their style big and their energy relaxed, Up In Smoke isn't trying to scream anything—it just nods, slowly.

"It's a watch that invites you to sit back, relax and feel the buzz," says Swatch.

Cool, casual and not too obvious, it's the kind of timepiece that sparks curiosity without forcing the conversation. And while it might not have launched with this moment in mind, it's proving to be perfectly timed.

Still available via Swatch.com and select stores, this one's become a low-key standout in the brand's evolving catalog of playful, artful wristwear. Swatch has always understood the power of cultural timing—and this piece? It’s right on it.

Now Read:

Photo courtesy of Swatch

SWGAY Logo
SWGAYThe Swatch Group AG
$8.121.37%
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which watch brands could benefit from 4/20 trends?
Could Swatch see increased sales from cannabis culture?
How might retailers capitalize on 4/20 merchandise?
Are there luxury brands tapping into cannabis themes?
What impact will cultural events have on fashion sales?
Is there potential for collaborations in the cannabis space?
How will consumer trends shift post-4/20?
Which stock sectors stand to gain from cannabis market growth?
Could Swatch's new designs influence investment in fashion?
Are there emerging markets in cannabis-related products?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Cannabis4/20Swatch

Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!

Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?

Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.

Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!

Get your tickets today!

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved