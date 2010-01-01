David Keller

David Keller

Benzinga Contributor

About
David Keller, CMT is Chief Market Strategist at StockCharts.com and President of Sierra Alpha Research LLC, where he helps investors make better decisions using behavioral finance and technical analysis. He is the host of The Final Bar, the daily cl...
S&amp;P 500 Head And Shoulders Top Confirmed- Pattern Suggest Further Potential Downside To $4100
There’s no denying that we’ve seen signs of distribution, from key stocks like Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) breaking down to breadth conditions that have become less bullish by the week. 
Three ETFs Suggest Further Downside As Conditions Worsen For Growth Stocks - A Technical Review Of SMH, ITB, And AGG
This past week had all the potential to see a revival of the great bull market of 2023. The September inflation data, Apple’s latest product announcements, and Arm’s IPO all seemed had the possibility to reignite the fire of bullishness for investors.
Three Ways I Use RSI To Analyze Trends, And Why Alphabet Is Still In A Clear Bullish Phase
Novice investors usually go on a “Holy Grail quest” early on, reading books and watching videos and searching for that elusive one indicator to rule them all.  After 23 years of analyzing the markets using technical analysis, I will tell you one thing for sure… There is no Holy Grail.
Are You Ready For A Huge Selloff For The QQQ? Investors Should Be Wary Of These Clear Warning Signs!
We first saw the mega cap technology names rotate lower, with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp.
Time To Sell Technology In Favor Of New Leadership? Charting The Great Rotation Of 2023
Every week that goes by seems to show how the mega cap stocks that pushed the market higher in the first seven months of the year have now taken a back seat. Sectors like Financials and Energy have seen improved relative strength, while previous bellwether groups like semiconductors have begun to underperform.
Growth Stocks Begin Down A Slippery Slope As Apple&#39;s Earnings Miss May Be Just The Beginning
As I returned from vacation recently and began to dig through the charts to prepare for the week, I immediately focused on last Thursday with both Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reporting earnings. Would this provide the upside cata
Strength In Emerging Technology Stocks Drives ARK Innovation ETF Higher in 2023- Will The Good Times Continue?
The ARK Innovation Fund (ARCA: ARKK) has been going down for a while now. In fact, I’ve become so used to ARKK underperforming the S&P 500 that I almost did a double take last month when I recognized that the trend appeared to have changed.
Three Key Charts Showing Bearish Divergences Suggest Pullback Imminent For S&amp;P 500 And Nasdaq
I consider the goal of the trend follower to be threefold: identify trends, follow those trends, and anticipate when those trends may be exhausted. Every day, every week, every month, I’m trying to do those three things in a consistent and repeatable fashion.
What&#39;s Next For QQQ: The Super Bullish To Super Bearish Scenarios For The Nasdaq 100
Exactly how long is this raging bull market driven by mega cap growth stocks supposed to last? I was taught that when price trends higher over time, there would often be brief countertrend pullbacks along the way. Apple Inc.
Downside Targets For S&amp;P 500 Pullback As Key Market Breadth Indicators Rotate From Bullish To Bearish
We’ve focused recently on the overextended nature of the small group of mega cap leadership names in 2023 and even identified three key charts to watch for a pullback in the technology sector. 

