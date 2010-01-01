David Daxsen

David Daxsen

Benzinga Contributor

About
David Daxsen is an entrepreneur, music producer , philanthropist and journalist , in 2010 he founded the brand DAXSEN which today controls more than 100 companies in various fields. David Daxsen is our young business leader, CEO and Founder of Daxsen...
Russian Bank Scams: Strategies To Protect Your Assets
Russian Bank Scams: Strategies To Protect Your Assets
Bank scams have become a growing concern in Russia, with criminals employing sophisticated techniques to defraud financial institutions and unsuspecting individuals. These fraudulent activities not only undermine the stability of the financial sector but also have severe consequences for innocent depositors.
Julio Isaac Carrillo: Pioneering Financial Inclusion And Empowerment For Immigrants
Julio Isaac Carrillo: Pioneering Financial Inclusion And Empowerment For Immigrants
Julio Isaac Carrillo, the visionary founder and CEO of Platinum Plus Capital and Amcan Financial, is making an impressive impact in the financial industry by breaking down barriers and opening up investment opportunities for immigrants.
Meeting Cherinet Hariffo: A Journey Of Sustainable Impact And Shared Vision
Meeting Cherinet Hariffo: A Journey Of Sustainable Impact And Shared Vision
I had the incredible opportunity to meet Cherinet Hariffo at my office in One World Trade Center, New York. Little did I know that this meeting would not only inspire me but also mark the beginning of a remarkable collaboration rooted in our shared passion for education and development.
Balancing Business And Family: The Inspiring Approach To Work-Life Integration Of Social Revelation&#39;s Ryan White
Balancing Business And Family: The Inspiring Approach To Work-Life Integration Of Social Revelation's Ryan White
In a world dominated by digital marketing, where strategies and tactics constantly evolve, few individuals possess the insight, passion and innovative spirit to truly make an impact. Ryan White, the mastermind behind Social Revelation, is one such visionary.
A Simple Truth About Day Trading: A Conversation With David Capablanca, Architect Turned Financial Trader
A Simple Truth About Day Trading: A Conversation With David Capablanca, Architect Turned Financial Trader
In the competitive world of trading, where fortunes can be made or lost in the blink of an eye, only a few individuals manage to carve out a path to success.
An Unforgettable Journey Through The NYSE: Exploring The World Of Peter Tuchman, &#39;The Most Photographed Trader On Wall Street&#39;
An Unforgettable Journey Through The NYSE: Exploring The World Of Peter Tuchman, 'The Most Photographed Trader On Wall Street'
Embarking on an extraordinary journey through the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), I had the privilege of immersing myself in the beating heart of global finance.
The New Wave Of Retail Trading: Lessons From Market Insider Jason Sweeting
The New Wave Of Retail Trading: Lessons From Market Insider Jason Sweeting
In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, the surge in retail trading continues to reshape the industry. Despite market volatility and economic uncertainties, individual investors display an unwavering commitment to navigating the complex world of trading.
Agents Of Change: Denys Kanel&#39;s Journey Serving The Community Through Art And Advertising
Agents Of Change: Denys Kanel's Journey Serving The Community Through Art And Advertising
This article is part of the Daxsen Agents of Change series.
There&#39;s Gonna Be A Recession, But It&#39;s Nothing To Be Afraid Of If You&#39;re Prepared, Says This Financial Advisor
There's Gonna Be A Recession, But It's Nothing To Be Afraid Of If You're Prepared, Says This Financial Advisor
Geopolitical tensions, energy market imbalances, a persistent rise in inflation and growing interest rates have had many investors and economists concerned about the looming 2023 recession.
Turning Wine Into Aid: How &#39;We The People Wine&#39; Helps Veterans In Their Transition To Civilian Life
Turning Wine Into Aid: How 'We The People Wine' Helps Veterans In Their Transition To Civilian Life
This article is part of the Daxsen Agents of Change series.
OptionsSwing Founder&#39;s Top Stock Picks: Jason Lee Reveals Key Tech Companies To Watch In The Remote Work Era
OptionsSwing Founder's Top Stock Picks: Jason Lee Reveals Key Tech Companies To Watch In The Remote Work Era
With the rise of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, technology companies have become more important than ever.
A Conversation With WhatsApp Co-Founder, Jan Koum: Classic Porsches And Their Timeless Allure
A Conversation With WhatsApp Co-Founder, Jan Koum: Classic Porsches And Their Timeless Allure
This article is part of the Daxsen Lifexury series.
Musician Florence El Luche Says &#39;Women Should Be Able To Express Themselves And Their Sexuality Without Being Judged&#39;
Musician Florence El Luche Says 'Women Should Be Able To Express Themselves And Their Sexuality Without Being Judged'
Florence el Luche, a dynamic rising star in the music industry, has captivated audiences with her versatile blend of hip-hop, R&B and pop. Her sultry voice and commanding presence have quickly propelled her into the spotlight.
From Scrap Metal To Philanthropy: The Inspiring Journey Of Recycling Mogul Adam Weitsman
From Scrap Metal To Philanthropy: The Inspiring Journey Of Recycling Mogul Adam Weitsman
This article is part of the Daxsen Agents of Change series.
The Enigmatic Life Of Roberto Palazuelos: An Interview With The Multifaceted Mexican Actor And Entrepreneur
The Enigmatic Life Of Roberto Palazuelos: An Interview With The Multifaceted Mexican Actor And Entrepreneur
This article is part of the Daxsen Lifexury series.
Susan Rockefeller Talks Art, Filmmaking And Environmental Activism: &#39;The Power Of Our Collective Will Can Move Mountains&#39;
Susan Rockefeller Talks Art, Filmmaking And Environmental Activism: 'The Power Of Our Collective Will Can Move Mountains'
This article is part of the Daxsen Agents of Change series.
Lifexury: Runway Models As Waiters, Because &#39;Regular Waiters Are Not Enough When Gucci, Vuitton, Ferrari Are Your Clients&#39;
Lifexury: Runway Models As Waiters, Because 'Regular Waiters Are Not Enough When Gucci, Vuitton, Ferrari Are Your Clients'
In the second edition of the Lifexury series, David Daxsen interviews Ernest Sturm from Runway Waiters.
How Entrepreneur And Investor Derik Fay &#39;Failed&#39; His Way To The Very Top Of The Business World, Completed Multi-Million Corporate Exits
How Entrepreneur And Investor Derik Fay 'Failed' His Way To The Very Top Of The Business World, Completed Multi-Million Corporate Exits
Derik Fay has been a serial entrepreneur for over 20 years. He started his venture capital firm 3F Management in 2002. Since then, he has built and sold over 30 companies, all of which he exited in 7, 8, and 9-figure transactions.

