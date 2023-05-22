Turning Wine Into Aid: How 'We The People Wine' Helps Veterans In Their Transition To Civilian Life

This article is part of the Daxsen Agents of Change series.

Returning from the battlegrounds, war veterans often encounter unique challenges as they navigate the transition back to civilian life. Their visible and invisible struggles are multifaceted and deeply rooted in their experiences on the frontlines. From physical injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to difficulties reintegrating into society and finding employment, these brave men and women grapple with a complex web of emotions and readjustments.

Although the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides resources, numerous veterans and their families still struggle with returning to a semblance of "normalcy." According to the Blue Star Families 2021 Military Family Lifestyles Survey, only 19% of service members and military spouses believe that their civilian neighbors genuinely understand the sacrifices made by local military and veteran families.

As veterans strive to reintegrate and rebuild their lives, resilience, support, and appropriate resources can significantly improve their chances of success. And although our veterans’ commitment and sacrifice may go unnoticed by some, there’s one organization that addresses veterans’ challenges head-on and provides much-needed support as they transition back to civilian life.

The Working Warrior Foundation, a 501(c)3, is committed to raising funds to support past and present military communities. Recognizing veterans' unique challenges, the foundation strives to positively impact their lives and facilitate a successful transition to post-military life.

"While I have never served in the military myself, I have always held great admiration for those who have," says Ryan Coyne, founder of the Working Warriors Foundation. “Establishing the foundation was my way of giving back to these individuals who have dedicated themselves and made significant sacrifices."

Founded by Coyne, the goal of the Working Warrior Foundation is to assist veterans in reestablishing themselves professionally and socially. In connection with their strong network of corporate, academic, and non-profit partners, they provide resources and opportunities in areas such as career development, job placement, mental health support, and community integration. They also help and support the families of soldiers who have passed, as well as those who are still serving.

Coyne is also the CEO of We The People Wine, a brand that celebrates American exceptionalism and delivers high-quality wines. What distinguishes We the People Wine is its unwavering commitment to the Working Warriors Foundation. Recognizing veterans' hardships during their transition back to civilian life, Ryan and his team allocated a portion of the brand's profits to support these courageous individuals as they rebuild their careers and reintegrate into society.

“I came of age at a time when America was in two different wars,” Coyne says. “Knowing military members and seeing several folks dedicate so much of themselves to protect America has always held a big place in my heart.”

We the People Wine distinguishes itself not only through its philanthropic initiatives but also by its unwavering commitment to quality and accessibility. Sourced from Napa Valley, renowned for its exceptional Cabernet and Chardonnay, the brand strives to offer outstanding wines at an accessible price point. Ryan and his team invested months in refining the blend, conducting extensive taste tests to ensure broad appeal and the delivery of a high-quality product.

"We recognized an opportunity to create a brand that proudly represents certain values that were not adequately represented in the market," says Coyne. “We believe in celebrating American greatness, delivering an exceptionally high-quality product, and giving back to military causes simultaneously.”

Philanthropy isn't limited to veterans' causes for Coyne and his team. We The People Wine also extended their support to the hurricane relief efforts in Florida. Last year, when severe hurricanes battered the state, We The People Wine collaborated with Governor DeSantis and the First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, to support the hurricane relief fund.

"We recognized the opportunity to contribute to hurricane relief efforts in Florida, a state dear to our hearts,” he says. “We pledged $2 from every bottle sold in Florida to support the fund, and our distributor, RNDC, matched our contribution.”

Looking ahead, Coyne anticipates substantial growth for We The People Wine in the next 18 months. This growth translates into expanding the brand's presence and signifies increased support for the Working Warriors Foundation and its efforts to assist veterans.

Ryan Coyne's philanthropic endeavors reflect his genuine desire to give back to society. With his dedication to supporting veterans through the Working Warriors Foundation and contributions to hurricane relief efforts in Florida, Coyne sets an example for other entrepreneurs to follow.

