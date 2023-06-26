A Simple Truth About Day Trading : A Conversation With David Capablanca, Architect Turned Financial Trader

In the competitive world of trading, where fortunes can be made or lost in the blink of an eye, only a few individuals manage to carve out a path to success. David Capablanca, a renowned trader and host of The Friendly Bear Podcast, stands as a shining example of dedication and perseverance in the face of daunting odds. In this Benzinga exclusive, we delve into Capablanca's journey from an architecture student burdened with debt to a highly respected trader with an interesting track record. His insights and experiences shed light on the challenges and rewards of pursuing a career in trading.

The Quest for a Radical Career Shift

In his early thirties, Capablanca found himself at a crossroads, considering a shift towards real estate or day trading.

He recalls, "I felt I could do either real estate or day trading. I spent a couple of hundred dollars on a course that would get me a license in real estate. I never ended up getting it. I also enrolled in a trading course, and it just clicked."

Capablanca's commitment to due diligence extended beyond trading activities to the courses he chose to enhance his knowledge. He explains, "I wanted to ensure that the course I invested in was real. So I spent actual months researching it to make sure it’s legit. It’s the same thing I’m doing now, as a successful trader, to investigate companies that seem fraudulent to me."

Recognizing the demanding nature of trading, Capablanca made personal sacrifices in his pursuit of mastery. He shares, "I went dark on my social media for three years while I was learning to trade. I completely cut it off. I was studying up to 20 hours a day. I wanted to conquer trading completely, and like the conquerors of old, I had to burn my boats so I couldn’t run back. After that, I was all in."

From Struggle to Triumph

During his learning phase, Capablanca supported himself by tutoring architectural subjects while honing his trading skills. The pandemic became a turning point in his journey when he earned his first substantial profits. Reflecting on this pivotal moment, he emphasizes, "I saw my first real action during the pandemic when I earned my first real money from trading. It was a life-changing experience."

Networking and Busting Frauds:

Capablanca's journey took him to Puerto Rico, where he seized the opportunity to network with seasoned traders and mentors. He actively participated in uncovering fraudulent practices within a couple of companies. Reflecting on this experience, he shares, "When I moved to Puerto Rico, I had the opportunity to network and be mentored by the most successful traders. I even took part in busting the fraudulent practices of a couple of companies."

The Friendly Bear Podcast: Sharing Wisdom and Immersing in Knowledge

Recognizing the importance of continuous learning and collaboration, Capablanca launched The Friendly Bear Podcast. He explains, "When I started The Friendly Bear Podcast, I soon found an opportunity to learn even more from my peers. The episodes are an excellent repository of knowledge for anyone who wants to go all-in on trading and follow my full immersion routine—my 'Batman mode'."

David Capablanca's journey from a debt-laden architecture student to a highly successful trader is a testament to his unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of knowledge. His story highlights the challenges and rewards of the trading world and serves as an inspiration to aspiring traders who seek to forge their own path to success. Capablanca's experience underscores the importance of thorough research, commitment to continuous learning, and the willingness to make personal sacrifices to achieve one's goals.

